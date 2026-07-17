BeechBand Founder's Personal Search for Relief Led to Wearable Now Reaching Customers in Six Countries

Photo Courtesy by BeechBand

STEVENAGE, United Kingdom, July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeechBand traces its origins to its founder Carl's own experience searching for relief after being diagnosed with young-onset Parkinson's, according to the company. Carl has said that tapping helped restore his ability to speak, and that co-founder Nick Whiteley later suggested building a wearable device to reproduce that tapping motion without requiring the use of hands. BeechBand says that idea, developed through multiple prototypes, became the basis for the company's current product.

The company says Carl wore an early version of the device consistently for thirteen months. That personal history now underpins a wearable sold to customers across the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Australia, New Zealand and Canada, with the United States representing BeechBand's largest market and the United Kingdom its second largest.

This July, BeechBand released an updated version of the device, with shipments to customers scheduled through the third week of July. The update increases battery life to eight hours per charge, compared with approximately three hours on the earlier model, which required a forty-five minute recharge before further use. BeechBand said the change was made to support its recommended usage pattern of at least eight hours of daily wear, seven days a week, over twelve weeks.

The company has said this wear schedule is based on feedback from its customer community regarding how results are experienced over time, and that the device is intended for sustained daily use rather than short-term application. The updated device carries the same price as the model it replaces, and is offered with a 100-day return policy.

BeechBand employs 19 members of staff and maintains a private online community with membership approaching 18,000, in addition to a public social media audience of over 50,000 across Instagram, Facebook and TikTok. The company has said its messaging, including references to Carl's personal history, is developed with attention to applicable regulatory guidance in the United Kingdom, reflecting the wellness-related nature of its product.

BeechBand has said it plans to release a second device in January 2027, though additional details have not yet been made available. The company has described its current growth as concentrated in the United States and the United Kingdom, with a smaller but expanding presence in Europe, Australia, New Zealand and Canada.

About

BeechBand is a wellness wearable company founded by Carl, who developed the tapping mechanism behind the company's products following his own experience with young-onset Parkinson's. The company operates primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom, with a workforce of 19 employees.

Contact

Contact Name: Beechband

Contact Email: abi.hewitt@beechband.com

Website: https://beechband.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/29b0e3fa-0c8b-44f2-a186-54b4e9e2c76c