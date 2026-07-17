Prizeout Brings Credit Union Partners Together to Shape the Next Generation of Credit Card Rewards

NEW YORK, July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prizeout, the advertising and financial technology company helping credit unions put money back into members' pockets, hosted its CashBack+ Collective in New York City, bringing together leaders from 20 credit unions to share launch learnings, exchange best practices, and collaboratively shape the future of credit card rewards.

The session reflects a practice that has shaped every stage of CashBack+: build with credit union partners, not just for them. Following the February 2026 launch of CashBack+ Credit Card Rewards, which completed the full CashBack+ platform, the Collective gave credit union leaders a working session to translate early results into ideas for what the company builds next.

Rather than a traditional conference, attendees were organized into five fictional credit unions, each representing a distinct strategic mindset for how credit unions approach rewards. Through a series of collaborative workshops and product design challenges, teams developed new reward concepts focused on deepening engagement among existing cardholders and attracting new ones.

“The CashBack+ Collective is proof that our credit union partners aren't just clients, they're co-builders,” said Founder and CEO David Metz. “We didn't launch Credit Card Rewards and walk away. We got our partners in a room, gave them the data, and asked them to help us build what's next. That's the model. That's how credit unions stay ahead of the big banks instead of chasing them.”

The event also featured a session with David Bell, Wharton professor and consumer retail investor known for his work with brands including Warby Parker, Bonobos, and Jet.com, who shared his BOSS framework for building world-class customer experience.

Beyond brainstorming future rewards experiences, the Collective surfaced actionable product feedback directly from the credit unions running Prizeout's rewards programs today, across analytics, AI-powered insights, reporting and tighter CRM and core system integrations, feedback Prizeout is already factoring into its product roadmap.

About Prizeout

Prizeout is an advertising and financial technology company that helps put money back into people’s pockets. Through its CashBack+ platform, Prizeout enables financial institutions to drive member engagement, build rewards programs, and create new pathways for members to maximize the value of their money. Founded in 2019 and headquartered in New York City, Prizeout is building a modern rewards infrastructure designed to drive everyday value for both partners and consumers. For more information, please visit www.prizeout.com .

Media Contact

Andrea Holland, Communications

andreaholland@prizeout.com