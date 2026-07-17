42/2026・Trifork Group: Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

Schindellegi, Switzerland – 17 July 2026
Trifork Group AG
Company announcement no. 42/2026
Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities
Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation Article 19, Trifork Group AG (Swiss company registration number CHE-474.101.854) (“Trifork”) hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Trifork or persons closely associated with them.
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Anja Monrad
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chairperson of the Board of Directors
|b)
|Initial notification/
Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Trifork Group AG
|b)
|LEI
|8945004BYZKXPESTBL36
|4.1
|Details of the transaction(s)
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Shares
ISIN CH1111227810
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|106.3680
|4,736
|d)
|Aggregated information
—
Aggregated volume —
Price
Volume: 4,736
Price: 106.3680 DKK
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|17 July 2026
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)
Investor & Media contact
Frederik Svanholm, Group Investment Director, frsv@trifork.com, +41 79 357 7317
About Trifork Group
Trifork (Nasdaq Copenhagen: TRIFOR) is a global technology company specializing in designing, building, and operating advanced software for enterprise and public sector customers. With 1,102 FTEs across 16 countries, Trifork serves as an end-to-end technology partner to organizations in complex and regulated industries, including public administration, healthcare, financial services, energy, and aviation. Learn more at trifork.com.
Attachment