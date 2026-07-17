42/2026・Trifork Group: Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

Schindellegi, Switzerland – 17 July 2026

Trifork Group AG

Company announcement no. 42/2026

Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation Article 19, Trifork Group AG (Swiss company registration number CHE-474.101.854) (“Trifork”) hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Trifork or persons closely associated with them.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Anja Monrad 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chairperson of the Board of Directors b) Initial notification/

Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Trifork Group AG b) LEI 8945004BYZKXPESTBL36 4.1 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument







Identification code Shares















ISIN CH1111227810 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition c)



Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s) Volume(s) 106.3680 4,736 d) Aggregated information

—

Aggregated volume —

Price



Volume: 4,736

Price: 106.3680 DKK e) Date of the transaction 17 July 2026



f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)

Investor & Media contact

Frederik Svanholm, Group Investment Director, frsv@trifork.com, +41 79 357 7317

About Trifork Group

Trifork (Nasdaq Copenhagen: TRIFOR) is a global technology company specializing in designing, building, and operating advanced software for enterprise and public sector customers. With 1,102 FTEs across 16 countries, Trifork serves as an end-to-end technology partner to organizations in complex and regulated industries, including public administration, healthcare, financial services, energy, and aviation. Learn more at trifork.com.

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