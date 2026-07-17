42/2026・Trifork Group: Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

 | Source: Trifork Group AG Trifork Group AG

Schindellegi, Switzerland – 17 July 2026

Trifork Group AG
Company announcement no. 42/2026

Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation Article 19, Trifork Group AG (Swiss company registration number CHE-474.101.854) (“Trifork”) hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Trifork or persons closely associated with them.

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameAnja Monrad
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChairperson of the Board of Directors
b)Initial notification/
Amendment		Initial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameTrifork Group AG
b)LEI8945004BYZKXPESTBL36
4.1Details of the transaction(s)
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code		Shares







ISIN CH1111227810
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition
c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
106.36804,736
d)Aggregated information

Aggregated volume —
Price

Volume: 4,736
Price: 106.3680 DKK
e)Date of the transaction17 July 2026

f)Place of the transactionNasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)

 

Investor & Media contact
Frederik Svanholm, Group Investment Director, frsv@trifork.com, +41 79 357 7317

About Trifork Group
Trifork (Nasdaq Copenhagen: TRIFOR) is a global technology company specializing in designing, building, and operating advanced software for enterprise and public sector customers. With 1,102 FTEs across 16 countries, Trifork serves as an end-to-end technology partner to organizations in complex and regulated industries, including public administration, healthcare, financial services, energy, and aviation. Learn more at trifork.com.

Attachment


Tags

Trifork Software Nasdaq IT

Attachments

CA_42_26_PDMR
GlobeNewswire

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