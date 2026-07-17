Quadruped Robot Market Size to Worth USD 15.12 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quadruped Robot Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The global Quadruped Robot Market was worth USD 2.84 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach a valuation of USD 15.12 Billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 18.20% during 2026–2035.”

AI-Driven Autonomous Robotics, Defense Modernization, and Smart Infrastructure Accelerate Market Growth Globally

Increasing uses of autonomous navigation systems, edge computing technology, computer vision technology, predictive maintenance, and digital twin solutions have been driving transformations in the global market for quadruped robots. Growing spending on military modernization programs, industrial automation processes, smart cities, warehouses, utilities inspection, and environmental monitoring are also providing immense growth potential. In addition to this, future progress in embodied AI, cloud robotics, intelligent mobility solutions, and multi-sensor perception technologies are likely to drive the use of next-generation quadruped robots till 2035.

Get a Sample Report of Quadruped Robot Market Forecast @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/10568

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Boston Dynamics

ANYbotics

Unitree Robotics

Ghost Robotics

DEEP Robotics

Weilan

Xiaomi

Tencent

Sony

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Honeybee Robotics

Agility Robotics

PAL Robotics

Clearpath Robotics

Lynxmotion

Chironix

Mecanum

Aubo Robotics

Keyi Tech

Direct Drive Tech

Quadruped Robot Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 2.84 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 15.12 Billion CAGR CAGR of 18.20% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Type: Service Robots, Inspection Robots, Rescue Robots, Research Robots

• By Technology: Autonomous Navigation, Remote Control, Tele-operated, AI-Enabled Systems

• By Application: Military, Industrial, Agriculture, Surveillance

• By End Use: Defense Organizations, Logistics & Warehousing, Healthcare Institutions, Research & Academic Institutes, Others





Purchase Single User PDF of Quadruped Robot Market Report (20% Discount) @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/10568

Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

Inspection Robots is expected to dominate the Quadruped Robot Market in 2025, as it accounted for about 42.68% of the total market value due to its rising usage in various applications such as industrial facilities, utility sites, mines, energy systems, and predictive maintenance. On the other hand, Rescue Robots is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to high investments in disaster management, firefighting, exploration of dangerous environments, and rescue missions.

By Technology

The Autonomous Navigation market segment captured about 47.35% share of the total market revenue in 2025 due to increasing demand for intelligent self-navigation in military and commercial applications such as industrial inspection and public security. The AI-Enabled Systems market segment is projected to register the fastest growth due to significant developments in artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies.

By Application

The Military segment accounted for a significant market share of around 45.83% in 2025 backed by the growing number of defense modernization programs, autonomous surveillance and reconnaissance, logistics, explosive ordnance disposal (EOD), and border security operations. The fastest growth rate in terms of CAGR is anticipated in the Industrial segment on account of the growing use of quadruped robots in predictive maintenance, inspection, warehousing, and hazardous environment monitoring.

By End Use

The segment of defense organizations accounted for 43.91% of the market revenue in 2025 due to rising government spending on autonomous robotic systems for military applications. It is anticipated that the fastest-growing segment will be logistics & warehousing because of the rising number of e-commerce businesses, automated warehouses, intelligent material handling, and distribution centers, which require autonomous robotic mobility systems.

Regional Insights

In 2025, North America was leading in the global Quadruped Robot Market, holding approximately 38.64% of the global revenue share. With high defense expenditures, advanced research on robotics, AI advancements, and growing use of autonomous robots in industries, militaries, and infrastructures, the region maintains its dominance in the market. The US is the major contributor to growth due to heavy investment in autonomous robotics and intelligent manufacturing processes.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period, achieving a CAGR of about 20.01% until 2035. The high pace of industrialization, increased usage of Industry 4.0 technologies, increased defense modernization efforts, and rising investment in AI and robotics in countries, such as China, Japan, South Korea, India, and Southeast Asia drive the growth of the market. High government involvement in supporting the development of robotics and smart manufacturing drives the growth of the Asia Pacific region.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customized research on Quadruped Robot Market? Submit your inquiry here @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/10568

Recent Developments:

2026: Yokogawa Electric Corporation integrated its OpreX Robot Management Core software with ANYbotics' ANYmal quadruped robots to automate industrial inspections and predictive maintenance operations.

2025: Unitree Robotics achieved mass-production output exceeding 6,500 units for its humanoid robot product line, strengthening its advanced robotics manufacturing capabilities.

Exclusive Sections of the Quadruped Robot Market Report (The USPs):

AUTONOMOUS ROBOTICS & AI TECHNOLOGY MARKET ANALYSIS – Provides comprehensive insights into autonomous navigation, embodied AI, machine learning, computer vision, sensor fusion, robotic perception, and intelligent mobility technologies driving next-generation quadruped robots.

– Provides comprehensive insights into autonomous navigation, embodied AI, machine learning, computer vision, sensor fusion, robotic perception, and intelligent mobility technologies driving next-generation quadruped robots. DEFENSE, PUBLIC SAFETY & AUTONOMOUS MILITARY ROBOTICS BENCHMARKING – Evaluates adoption across military modernization programs, reconnaissance, surveillance, explosive ordnance disposal, border security, tactical logistics, and autonomous defense operations worldwide.

– Evaluates adoption across military modernization programs, reconnaissance, surveillance, explosive ordnance disposal, border security, tactical logistics, and autonomous defense operations worldwide. INDUSTRIAL AUTOMATION, SMART INFRASTRUCTURE & INSPECTION ROBOTICS INSIGHTS – Assesses growth opportunities across predictive maintenance, industrial inspections, energy infrastructure, utilities, mining, oil & gas, warehouse automation, and critical infrastructure monitoring.

– Assesses growth opportunities across predictive maintenance, industrial inspections, energy infrastructure, utilities, mining, oil & gas, warehouse automation, and critical infrastructure monitoring. AI, EDGE COMPUTING & DIGITAL TWIN DEPLOYMENT TRACKER – Delivers detailed analysis of edge AI platforms, cloud robotics, autonomous decision-making systems, digital twin integration, remote monitoring, predictive analytics, and intelligent robotic fleet management.

– Delivers detailed analysis of edge AI platforms, cloud robotics, autonomous decision-making systems, digital twin integration, remote monitoring, predictive analytics, and intelligent robotic fleet management. SMART CITIES, LOGISTICS & COMMERCIAL ROBOTICS ASSESSMENT – Examines emerging opportunities across smart city infrastructure, logistics automation, warehouse robotics, disaster response, public safety, environmental monitoring, and commercial autonomous mobility solutions.

– Examines emerging opportunities across smart city infrastructure, logistics automation, warehouse robotics, disaster response, public safety, environmental monitoring, and commercial autonomous mobility solutions. NEXT-GENERATION QUADRUPED ROBOT MARKET OUTLOOK – Evaluates future advancements in AI-powered robotic intelligence, autonomous mission planning, multi-agent robotic collaboration, 5G-enabled robotic connectivity, advanced mobility platforms, and next-generation autonomous robotic ecosystems shaping the market through 2035.

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

Latest Published Press Releases from SNS Insider:

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market Size To Exceed $126.76 Billion By 2035 | SNS Insider

Co-Packaged Optics (CPO) Market Size To Exceed $1,923.64 Million By 2035 | SNS Insider

Earphones & Headphones Market Size To Exceed $148.76 Billion By 2035 | SNS Insider

Satellite Broadband Market Size To Exceed $21.60 Billion By 2035 | SNS Insider

Robo Advisory Market Size To Exceed $157.97 Billion By 2035 | SNS Insider

Solid State Drive (SSD) Controller Market Size To Exceed $49.61 Billion By 2035 | SNS Insider