Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 38 0215 - RIKS 29 0917

 | Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management

Series RIKB 38 0215RIKS 29 0917
Settlement Date 07/22/202607/22/2026
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 4,5101,350
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 96.725/6.91099.725/3.591
Total Number of Bids Received 235
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 5,3101,350
Total Number of Successful Bids 195
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 195
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 96.725/6.91099.725/3.591
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 97.000/6.88099.810/3.562
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 96.725/6.91099.725/3.591
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 96.803/6.90099.738/3.586
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 97.000/6.88099.810/3.562
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 96.420/6.95099.725/3.591
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 96.776/6.91099.738/3.586
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.181.00

GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading

 