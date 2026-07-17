|Series
|RIKB 38 0215
|RIKS 29 0917
|Settlement Date
|07/22/2026
|07/22/2026
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|4,510
|1,350
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|96.725
|/
|6.910
|99.725
|/
|3.591
|Total Number of Bids Received
|23
|5
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|5,310
|1,350
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|19
|5
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|19
|5
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|96.725
|/
|6.910
|99.725
|/
|3.591
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|97.000
|/
|6.880
|99.810
|/
|3.562
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|96.725
|/
|6.910
|99.725
|/
|3.591
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|96.803
|/
|6.900
|99.738
|/
|3.586
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|97.000
|/
|6.880
|99.810
|/
|3.562
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|96.420
|/
|6.950
|99.725
|/
|3.591
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|96.776
|/
|6.910
|99.738
|/
|3.586
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.18
|1.00
Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 38 0215 - RIKS 29 0917
| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
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July 15, 2026 11:31 ET | Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
SeriesRIKB 38 0215RIKS 29 0917ISINIS0000037265IS0000037711Maturity Date02/15/203809/17/2029Auction Date07/17/202607/17/2026Settlement Date07/22/202607/22/202610% addition07/21/202607/21/2026 On the...Read More
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July 13, 2026 07:30 ET | Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
Series RIKV 26 1118RIKV 27 0120Settlement Date 07/15/202607/15/2026Total Amount Allocated (MM) 37,20020,300All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest) 97.260/8.04995.945/8.050Total Number of Bids...Read More