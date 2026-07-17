Artiva Biotherapeutics Announces New Employee Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

SAN DIEGO, July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARTV), a clinical-stage biotechnology company whose mission is to develop effective, safe and accessible cell therapies for patients with debilitating autoimmune diseases, today announced that the Compensation Committee of its Board of Directors approved new employee inducement grants covering an aggregate of 288,800 restricted stock units (the “Inducement Grants”) for 17 new employees.

The Inducement Grants were granted pursuant to Artiva’s 2025 Inducement Plan (the “Inducement Plan”), and were effective July 14, 2026. The Inducement Grants will vest over four years, with vesting aligned to quarterly vesting dates of February 15, May 15, August 15 and November 15 (the “Quarterly Vesting Dates”). For each new employee, 25% of the Inducement Grant will vest on the Quarterly Vesting Date closest to the one-year anniversary of the employee’s start date with Artiva, and 1/12th of the remaining restricted stock units will vest on each of the following 12 Quarterly Vesting Dates, subject to the employee’s continued employment on each applicable vesting date. The Inducement Grants are subject to the terms and conditions of the Inducement Plan and the terms and conditions of the applicable restricted stock unit notice and agreement covering the grant.

Artiva granted the Inducement Grants as inducements material to the employees entering into employment with Artiva in accordance with Nasdaq listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About Artiva Biotherapeutics

Artiva is a clinical-stage biotechnology company whose mission is to develop effective, safe and accessible cell therapies for patients with debilitating autoimmune diseases. Artiva’s lead program, AlloNK® (also known as AB-101), is an allogeneic, off-the-shelf, non-genetically modified, cryopreserved natural killer (NK) cell therapy candidate designed to enhance the antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity effect of monoclonal antibodies to drive B-cell depletion. Artiva is developing AlloNK in combination with anti-CD20 antibodies in autoimmune disease, with the goal of delivering auto-CAR-T-like activity through a scalable, outpatient-administered treatment regimen compatible with community rheumatology settings. AlloNK is currently being evaluated across B-dell driven autoimmune diseases, including refractory rheumatoid arthritis (RA), Sjögren disease, systemic sclerosis and myositis. Initial clinical data have demonstrated encouraging activity across multiple autoimmune indications, along with a tolerability profile supportive of outpatient administration. Artiva plans to initiate a Phase 3 registrational trial evaluating AlloNK in refractory RA in 2026.

Artiva is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit www.artivabio.com.

Contacts



Investors

Noopur Batsha Liffick, MPH

NBL LifeSci Advisory LLC

ir@artivabio.com



Media

Jessica Yingling, Ph.D.

Little Dog Communications Inc.

jessica@litldog.com

Source: Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc.