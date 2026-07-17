Camping World Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2026 Earnings on July 29, 2026, with a Call Premarket on July 30, 2026

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill., July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) (the "Company") today announced that its financial results for the second quarter 2026 will be released after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 7:30 a.m. Central Time to discuss the financial results.

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 800-717-1738 (international callers please dial 1-646-307-1865) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available online at http://investor.campingworld.com.

A taped replay of the conference call will be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call and can be accessed both online and by dialing 844-512-2921 (international callers please dial 1-412-317-6671). The pin number to access the telephone replay is 1189268. The replay will be available until August 6, 2026.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Lincolnshire, IL, (together with its subsidiaries) is America’s largest retailer of RVs and related products and services. Through Camping World and Good Sam brands, our vision is to build a business that makes RVing and other outdoor adventures fun and easy. We strive to build long-term value for our customers, employees, and stockholders by combining a unique and comprehensive assortment of RV products and services with a national network of RV dealerships, service centers and customer support centers along with the industry’s most extensive online presence and a highly trained and knowledgeable team of associates serving our customers, the RV lifestyle, and the communities in which we operate. We also believe that our Good Sam organization and family of highly specialized services and plans, including roadside assistance, protection plans and insurance, uniquely enable us to connect with our customers as stewards of an outdoor and recreational lifestyle. With RV sales and service locations in 45 states, Camping World has grown to become the prime destination for everything RV. For more information, visit www.CampingWorld.com.

Contacts

Brett Andress, SVP Corporate Development, and Investor Relations

InvestorRelations@campingworld.com

(866) 895-5330