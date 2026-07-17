“LET’S HAINAN” Inaugural Media Salon in 2026 Launches over Waves 

Wanning, Hainan, July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The first “Let’s Hainan” Media Salon kicked off on July 16 at the CTG (China Tourism Group) Ruyue Bay Surf Resort. Unlike conventional launch ceremonies, the event was staged at China’s first Olympic-level artificial wave pool. Guests took their seats on the beach as waves for surfing training rolled and roared continuously behind them.

2026 marks Hainan’s “Year of Marine Tourism,” with Wanning surfing set to become one of the signature attractions of the year. From natural surf bays to an artificial wave pool, more than 70 water-themed events during the carnival, and themed routes such as the East Coast Surfing Tour and Island Lights journey, Hainan offers diverse marine experiences for visitors of all levels, from beginners to advanced enthusiasts. This event provided global travelers with a vivid showcase of the many ways to enjoy the sea in Hainan.





Dialogue: Global Travelers and Homegrown Champions

The salon brought together five panelists for a roundtable discussion: Wu Fan, deputy director of the Wanning Municipal Bureau of Tourism, Culture, Radio, Television and Sports; a representative from the CTG Riyue Bay Surf Resort; Russian actor Ivan Maverick; sports-fashion blogger Yoyo Sun Jiaqi; and Huang Yingying, surfing champion of the 14th National Games of China. Among them, Ivan Jr. Maverick and Huang Yingying offered their perspectives, as an international surfing enthusiast and a local champion respectively. “I’ve surfed in the U.S. and Indonesia, but Wanning’s wave conditions and community vibe are truly unique,” said Ivan, who now resides in Wanning. “For foreign tourists, the visa-free policy and mobile payment options are also very traveler-friendly.” Huang, a native woman athlete of Wanning who belongs to the Li ethnic group, is the winner of the 14th National Games surfing title. She has witnessed the sport’s rise from niche to mainstream. “Years ago, few in Hainan pursued surfing as a professional career,” she noted. “Now, with the National Surfing Team’s training base here and youth competitions coming in, surfing has truly become part of everyday life.” Against a backdrop of sunset glow and rolling surf, a cross-cultural and cross-industry conversation unfolded.









Tech-Powered Waves Turn “Sea-Gazing” into “Sea-Playing”

Following the roundtable discussion, panelists donned gear and, under the guidance of the champion coach, jumped into the wave pool for a real surfing experience. What has been happening here in Wanning captures the essential transformation of Hainan’s tourism industry, moving from traditional sightseeing, “sea-gazing”, to an immersive and repeatable engagement, “sea-playing.”





The salon also served as a prelude to the 2026 Carnival of Hainan International Tourism Island, which opens on July 18. During the carnival, the Water Sports Season will feature over 70 events. Curated itineraries, including the 3-day/2-night East Coast Surfing Tour and the 5-day/4-night Island Lights & Shutterbugs Journey, are already available, offering experiences ranging from beginner lessons to competitive challenges. Coupled with the visa-free entry policy for nationals of 86 countries, the Carnival attracts overseas visitors for whom the barrier to wave-chasing has never been lower.

The “Let’s Hainan” salon series will run five editions throughout the year, with future sessions exploring the island’s rainforests, urban centers, and fishing villages. The choice of the wave pool as the setting for the inaugural event was no coincidence. It perfectly reflects the spirit of Wanning, a unique destination in Hainan that is youthful, open, and full of energy. Whether you are a seasoned surfer or trying it for the first time, there is always a wave waiting for you in Hainan’s waters.