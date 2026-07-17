Enovis to Host Second Quarter 2026 Results Conference Call on August 6th

Dallas, TX, July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enovis™ Corporation (NYSE: ENOV), an innovation-driven, medical technology growth company, announced that it will host an investor conference call and live webcast to discuss its second quarter 2026 financial results on Thursday, August 6th, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time and issue an earnings press release earlier that morning. The live webcast and a presentation related to the call will be accessible from the "Investors" section of Enovis' website at www.enovis.com.



Conference Call/Webcast Information

Investors can access the live webcast via a link on the Enovis website. For those planning to participate on the call, please dial (800) 715-9871 (U.S. callers) and (646) 307-1963 (International callers) and use Conference ID: 6602335. A link to a replay of the call will also be available on the Enovis website later that day.

About Enovis

Enovis™ (NYSE: ENOV) is a global medical technology innovator dedicated to improving lives by developing clinically differentiated solutions that enhance patient outcomes and restore motion for life. We partner with the brightest minds in health to advance care that is smarter, personalized, and more effective, while improving operational efficiency for surgeons and clinicians around the world. Enovis solutions impact the well-being of millions of patients wherever they are on their pathway to health. Discover more about Enovis at www.enovis.com.

Availability of Information on the Enovis Website

Investors and others should note that Enovis routinely announces material information to investors and the marketplace using SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls, webcasts and the Enovis Investor Relations website. While not all of the information that the Company posts to the Enovis Investor Relations website is of a material nature, some information could be deemed to be material. Accordingly, the Company encourages investors, the media and others interested in Enovis to review the information that it shares on ir.enovis.com.

Kyle Rose

Vice President, Investor Relations

Enovis Corporation

investorrelations@enovis.com