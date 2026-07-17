EL Education Announces 2026 Credentialed Schools

New York, New York, July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EL Education has announced the eight members of its 2026 cohort of Credentialed schools, recognizing schools across the country who have earned or renewed the prestigious EL Education School Credential—a designation that one school leader called the “Michelin star of the education world.” The Credential honors exceptional schools where students excel academically, grow as ethical leaders, and produce meaningful work that contributes to a better world.

The Credential recognizes schools that demonstrate remarkable, evidence-based impact across EL Education's Three Dimensions of Achievement: Mastery of Knowledge and Skills, Character, and High-Quality Student Work. To earn this distinction, schools undergo a rigorous, multi-year process supported by EL Education coaches and grounded in research-backed Core Practices. Schools may achieve either a Full Credential, signifying exemplary results across all Three Dimensions, or a Pathway Credential on the path toward full Credentialing.

Reflecting on the dedication and rigorous, multi-year process required to achieve this milestone, Derek Wright—principal of the three-time Credentialed Springfield Renaissance School—captured the spirit of this cohort perfectly:

"Our legacy is not something to rest on—it's something to live up to. Our staff, past and present, embody it. Our students carry it. And our Crew forges it."

This year’s cohort features three outstanding schools earning the distinction for the first time:

Franklin School of Innovation (FSI) in Asheville, NC : Earned a Full Credential, showcasing a robust culture of Crew that acts as a true sanctuary for diverse identities. "FSI is a school where you know someone is always rooting for you," shared one student.

Earned a Full Credential, showcasing a robust culture of Crew that acts as a true sanctuary for diverse identities. "FSI is a school where you know someone is always rooting for you," shared one student. Beaverton Academy of Science and Engineering (BASE) in Beaverton, OR: Earned a Full Credential, distinguishing itself as a professional worksite where students operate as industry practitioners. "A huge part of our school is not just growing in our academics, but also as a person," a BASE student noted.

Earned a Full Credential, distinguishing itself as a professional worksite where students operate as industry practitioners. "A huge part of our school is not just growing in our academics, but also as a person," a BASE student noted. Gaynor McCown Expeditionary Learning School in Staten Island, NY: Earned a Full Credential, implementing a "web of family" culture that seamlessly fuses student well-being with independent inquiry. A McCown teacher reflected on the relational environment, stating, “There are students I’ve never taught before who are in my office every day; that’s how this community works.”

"The EL Education School Credential honors schools that have met our evidence-based standards and are engaged in deep, authentic work every day—work that is changing students' lives and empowering them to contribute their unique genius to the world," said Christina Brown, EL Education’s Chief Impact Officer. "What makes it especially powerful is that families, students, teachers, and leaders inside these schools are the ones who can see, feel, and speak to the difference this work makes."

In addition to the newly Credentialed schools, five schools successfully renewed their Credential for the third time this year, demonstrating a sustained, multi-year commitment to student-led excellence and whole-school transformation:

Arbor Vitae-Woodruff Elementary School (Arbor Vitae, WI)

Grass Valley Charter School (Grass Valley, CA)

Harborside Academy (Kenosha, WI)

Sierra Expeditionary Learning School (SELS) (Truckee, CA)

The Springfield Renaissance School (Springfield, MA)

As schools nationwide seek proven frameworks for excellent and equitable student outcomes, these Credentialed schools serve as beacons for what is possible. In May of 2026, EL Education announced its intent to merge with Cognia , the global leader in accreditation and certification. After the merger, the EL Education School Credential will continue to serve as a definitive marker of educational excellence, further enhanced by Cognia's deep expertise in school improvement. The 2026–2027 Credential application cycle is scheduled to launch on Tuesday, September 15.



About EL Education

EL Education is a national nonprofit that partners with educators to transform K-12 schools and districts into hubs of opportunity for all students. Guided by a multi-dimensional vision of student achievement, we support all students to cultivate their unique genius and contribute to a better world. EL Education offers research-proven resources and practices, including the acclaimed EL Education K-8 Language Arts curriculum, Core Practices, and aligned professional learning. Founded in 1991, EL Education reaches hundreds of thousands of students in diverse communities across the United States. Learn more at ELEducation.org.