Jackery FridgeGuard Now Available Exclusively at Costco, Offering Smart Refrigerator Backup Protection for Unexpected Outages

FREMONT, Calif., July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jackery , a global leader in portable power and solar generators, today announced that FridgeGuard, the world’s slimmest refrigerator backup power, is now available exclusively at Costco , expanding access to a smarter, more seamless solution designed to protect one of the home’s most essential appliance: the refrigerator.

As extreme weather, grid instability and unexpected outages continue to impact households across the country, and with U.S. electricity customers experiencing an average of 11 hours of power outages in 2024, nearly double the prior decade's average, FridgeGuard provides consumers with a simple way to keep critical home essentials powered when they need them most. Available to Costco members online at Costco.com and in select warehouse locations, FridgeGuard delivers reliable refrigerator backup protection is a sleek, space-saving design built to fit seamlessly into modern homes.

“Power outages can happen without warning, and the refrigerator is one of the few appliances that households rely on around the clock. That's exactly the gap FridgeGuard was designed to close.” said Steven Wang, Vice President of Americas & ANZ at Jackery. “With FridgeGuard now available through Costco, more consumers can easily add a dependable layer of protection for their food, household essentials and everyday routines.”





Designed to Protect What Matters Most

The average refrigerator runs 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, yet it remains one of the most vulnerable appliances when the power goes out. A single extended outage can result in hundreds of dollars in spoiled groceries, in addition to disrupting medications, prepared meals and other temperature-sensitive items.

Jackery FridgeGuard is purpose-built to provide uninterrupted refrigerator protection through its advanced FridgeSafe Technology combining intelligent backup capabilities with a homeowner-friendly design, which include:

Instant power protection: A 10ms UPS switchover automatically transitions to backup power when an outage occurs, helping prevent interruptions to refrigerator operation.

A 10ms UPS switchover automatically transitions to backup power when an outage occurs, helping prevent interruptions to refrigerator operation. Up to 15 hours of refrigerator backup: The 1024Wh capacity keeps compatible refrigerators running during extended outages, comfortably covering the 11-hour average U.S. power outage in 2024, with an optional expansion battery available to extend runtime up to 30 hours.

The 1024Wh capacity keeps compatible refrigerators running during extended outages, comfortably covering the 11-hour average U.S. power outage in 2024, with an optional expansion battery available to extend runtime up to 30 hours. 1600W compressor-ready output: Designed specifically to handle the startup power demands of modern refrigerators.

Designed specifically to handle the startup power demands of modern refrigerators. Surge and grid anomaly protection: Helps safeguard appliances from voltage spikes, lightning and unstable grid conditions.

Helps safeguard appliances from voltage spikes, lightning and unstable grid conditions. Smart monitoring capabilities: The Jackery Smart App allows users to easily monitor the battery level, input and output, and estimated runtime. Users can also set Delay Start to reduce unnecessary appliance restarts, and customize TOU Peak & Valley Mode to charge during off-peak hours and discharge during peak rates, helping reduce electricity costs while keeping backup power ready.





Beyond refrigerators, FridgeGuard can also support other household essentials requiring 800W or less, including Wi-Fi routers, home office equipment, aquarium systems, lighting and more, helping families stay connected and comfortable when the grid goes down.





Backup Power That Fits Modern Homes

Unlike traditional home solar battery backup solutions that require storage, setup or complicated installation, FridgeGuard is designed for simple coverage out-of-the-box: No drilling. No electrician. No appointments. Simply plug the FridgeGuard into the wall, plug your refrigerator into FridgeGuard, and you're protected in about thirty seconds. Unlike traditional power stations that need to be moved from room to room, FridgeGuard is built on a different premise: set it once and let it take over in the background when outages happen.





The ultra-slim 2.6-inch profile allows the unit to stand beside a refrigerator, sit flat on top or wall-mounted, making it ideal for homeowners, renters and anyone looking for flexible protection from a power station without major installation requirements.

Weighing just 23 pounds and featuring a sleek Silver Gray finish, FridgeGuard brings a new approach to home backup power, combining premium design with dependable performance. The product has also earned recognition from leading global design organizations, including iF Design Award 2026, MUSE Design Awards (Gold), Green Good Design Award and SHOP! Design Awards (Sliver).

Built for long-term reliability, FridgeGuard features a LiFePO4 battery platform designed to retain at least 70% capacity after 6,000 cycles, or approximately 16 years of average daily use. The unit is backed by five-year warranty and multiple safety certifications, including UL1178, UL1741, and UL1973.

Jackery FridgeGuard is now available exclusively at Costco online and in select stores for $549.99 for Costco Members. Non-members can purchase online at Costco for $577.49.

To learn more about Jackery FridgeGuard, visit Jackery.com .





ABOUT JACKERY

Since 2012, Jackery has made clean energy feel like home. By redefining the consumer relationship with electricity, Jackery solar generators have turned power from a distant utility into a personal resource. That’s bringing true energy independence home: the security of knowing your life will run uninterrupted, you’ll always be ready, and power will never be a worry. Whether it’s fueling outdoor adventures or securing the household against a faulty grid, Jackery has made power personal—and personal power possible. Over 150,000 five-star reviews tell the story: When the power goes out, people think of Jackery first. Ultimately, Jackery operates on a foundational belief: No matter where you are, you should have reliable power, connection, comfort, and safety—and you should always feel at home.

Contact Information:

Jackery@icrinc.com

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