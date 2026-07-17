TECfusions Participated in 2026 Pennsylvania Defense and Innovation Summit at U.S. Army War College

TECfusions leaders Dennis Minihane and Simon Tusha attended the 2026 Pennsylvania Defense and Innovation Summit this week, held at the U.S. Army War College in historic Carlisle, Pennsylvania.

The summit brought together leaders across government, military, and industry to address the future of national security and defense technology.

CLEARWATER, Fla., July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TECfusions, Inc. ("TECfusions" or the “Company”), a rapidly growing AI infrastructure company focused on designing, building, and leasing next-generation data centers, today confirmed its participation in the 2026 Pennsylvania Defense and Innovation Summit. The summit convened stakeholders across defense, emerging technology, energy, and advanced manufacturing to address the evolving demands of modern military readiness and innovation.

Supporting Data-Driven Military Operations

TECfusions’ leadership engaged directly with defense and industry stakeholders on the infrastructure constraints shaping next-generation military capabilities, including power availability, compute density, and deployment speed. These discussions reinforced how central scalable, secure data center platforms have become to defense modernization, as demand continues to expand across intelligence, logistics, simulation, and autonomous systems.

Simon Tusha, Founder of TECfusions, commented, “Engagement with leaders across defense and industry highlighted how quickly demand for advanced computing infrastructure is accelerating alongside national security priorities. The constraint is no longer access to algorithms, it is access to power, compute density, and the ability to deploy infrastructure at scale. Modern defense capabilities increasingly depend on artificial intelligence, real-time data processing, and high-performance computing, all of which require secure, resilient, and scalable data center environments. TECfusions is focused on building that foundation by developing high-density, power-rich infrastructure capable of supporting mission-critical workloads across defense, intelligence, and advanced analytics. As these systems become more central to national security, delivering reliable, scalable compute capacity becomes a strategic priority in building a stronger and safer America.”

Defense and Innovation Convergence

The Pennsylvania Defense and Innovation Summit highlighted the intersection of defense priorities and private sector innovation, with discussions focused on supply chain resilience, energy capacity, advanced computing, and the role of emerging technologies in national security.

TECfusions continues to execute its strategy of developing scalable, AI-ready data center infrastructure across strategic markets. The Company’s platform is designed to deliver high-density compute environments, robust power access, and accelerated deployment timelines to support both commercial and government-driven demand for advanced digital infrastructure.

ABOUT TECFUSIONS

TECfusions is building the future of AI infrastructure with over 3 gigawatts of available capacity across a rapidly expanding data center portfolio. Designed for speed, scale, and sustainability, TECfusions’ facilities support demanding high-density compute environments and enable rapid deployment for neocloud, enterprise AI, and GPU-as-a-Service providers. By combining adaptive reuse strategies, robust power availability, and operational excellence, TECfusions develops and manages next-generation data center infrastructure built to support the growing demands of AI and high-performance computing. For more information, visit www.tecfusions.com.

CONTACTS

Investor Relations

Simon J. Willcocks

TECfusionsIR@allianceadvisors.com