Abacus Global Management to Announce Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results on Thursday, August 6, 2026

ORLANDO, Fla., July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abacus Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: ABX), a leading financial services company specializing in alternative asset management, today announced it will release its second quarter 2026 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6, 2026.

Abacus will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results at 5:00 pm Eastern Time on August 6, 2026. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on Abacus’ investor relations website at ir.abacusgm.com. The dial-in number for the conference call is (833) 419-0865 (toll-free) or (785) 838-9333 (International) and participants must enter Conference ID “ABACUS” when joining. Please dial the number 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A webcast replay of the call will be available here for one year following the call.

About Abacus

Abacus Global Management (NYSE: ABX) is a leading financial services company specializing in alternative asset management, data-driven wealth solutions, technology innovations, and institutional services. With a focus on longevity-based assets and personalized financial planning, Abacus leverages proprietary data analytics and decades of industry expertise to deliver innovative solutions that optimize financial outcomes for individuals and institutions worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.abacusgm.com

Contacts:

Investor Relations

David Jackson – Managing Director of Investor Relations

david@abacusgm.com

(321) 299‑0716

Abacus Global Management Public Relations

press@abacusgm.com