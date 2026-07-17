LETEL Goes Mapping on the GO with TrueView GO Handheld LiDAR from GeoCue

Huntsville, AL, July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GeoCue announces the premiere of the latest episodes of its award-winning reality series, Down to Earth. The new three-part series, Mapping on the GO, once again features LETEL, a leader in civil engineering, drone technology, LiDAR, and construction services, as the team adds the TrueView GO handheld LiDAR scanner to its professional mapping workflow. Click Here to watch the 1st episode now.

LETEL has already built a strong reputation as an aerial LiDAR service provider, using TrueView drone LiDAR systems and LP360 software to help customers collect accurate survey data for construction, land development and complex mapping projects. Now, with the addition of TrueView GO, LETEL is expanding its capabilities from the air to the ground.

In Mapping on the GO, viewers return to Buchanan, Georgia, where the LETEL team shows how handheld LiDAR can help capture detailed ground-level data, support school safety mapping, speed up construction site data collection and create new opportunities for survey, engineering and construction professionals.

The new episodes follow LETEL as they map schools for first responders, compare traditional collection methods against handheld LiDAR, and process TrueView GO and aerial LiDAR data in LP360 to create useful deliverables for their customers.

“At LETEL, we’ve built our reputation around aerial LiDAR, but adding the TrueView GO gave us a way to bring that same level of detail and efficiency to the ground,” explains John Downing Vice President of Letel. “It opened up new opportunities for us, from mapping schools and facilities to scanning construction sites and measuring dirt volumes. Once we saw what we could capture with the GO, we realized this was more than just another tool. It was a way to expand our business, take on more work, and give our customers a more complete picture.”

“Down to Earth” is a documentary-style reality series that shows how real geospatial professionals collect data and turn it into real deliverables, despite challenging conditions, tight schedules and demanding project requirements.

In Episode 1, the LETEL team uses the TrueView GO handheld LiDAR scanner inside a school to capture the details needed for emergency response floor plans. The scan helps document rooms, hallways, entry points, exits, fire extinguishers, AEDs, first aid kits and other important features that can help police, fire, EMS and 911 teams better understand a building before an emergency.

By using TrueView GO, LETEL can quickly capture a 3D representation of the school and turn that data into accurate 2D maps and floor plans. These deliverables can be used by first responders, school staff and other agencies that need clear, reliable building information when seconds matter.

Chris Bagely, the School Resource Police Officer praised the technology. “These maps give first responders a much better understanding of the school before they ever walk through the door,” he said. “When police, fire, EMS, or another agency responds to an emergency, they need to know where they’re going and how to get there fast. Having accurate maps that show rooms, exits, fire extinguishers, AEDs, and other key details can make a real difference when every second counts.”

In Episode 2, the LETEL team takes TrueView GO to a construction site to evaluate how handheld LiDAR compares with traditional base-and-rover data collection. The team walks the site with TrueView GO to capture ground-level detail, then flies the site with TrueView aerial LiDAR to get a third check and a more complete view of the project.

The episode highlights how handheld LiDAR can help reduce time in the field, simplify data collection and give construction teams the information they need to evaluate site conditions, support budgeting and measure dirt volumes.

“We were already being asked if we could provide LiDAR indoors and on the ground, so the TrueView GO was a natural fit for our team,” aacording to Nicole Downing, Director of Operations at Letel. “It allows us to move quickly, collect detailed data, and offer new services that complement the aerial LiDAR work we’re already known for. For us, it’s about being able to say yes to more projects and deliver the kind of accurate, useful data our customers need.”



In Episode 3, the action moves from the field to the office, where LETEL processes the data collected with TrueView GO and aerial LiDAR. Using LP360 software, the team cleans up the point cloud, merges datasets and prepares the information for mapping, construction analysis and client deliverables.

The episode shows how LETEL can use the data to analyze cut, fill, quantities, areas, profiles, linear footage and dirt volumes. By combining handheld LiDAR, aerial LiDAR and LP360, LETEL can deliver a more complete picture of the project site from the air and from the ground.

Mapping on the GO demonstrates how professional aerial LiDAR companies can use handheld LiDAR to increase their capabilities, expand their services and take on new types of jobs. For firms like LETEL, TrueView GO is more than another scanner. It is a way to move faster, capture more detail and deliver better data to customers.

Whether mapping schools for first responders, scanning active construction sites or turning point clouds into deliverables, these latest Down to Earth episodes show how TrueView GO and LP360 can help geospatial professionals bring LiDAR back down to earth.

Get started by watching Episode 1 now: WATCH Down to Earth – Mapping on the GO.



About LETEL

With over 20 years of experience in the construction and development industry, LETEL has established itself as a leader in civil engineering, drone technology, LiDAR, and construction services. Their expert team of surveyors, engineers, LiDAR technicians, and pilots is equipped to handle projects of any size, delivering unparalleled accuracy and efficiency.

LETEL goes beyond traditional engineering by offering professional business solutions crafted by industry veterans who understand the field firsthand. Their comprehensive services encompass construction, precision agriculture, and more. By utilizing cutting-edge drone technology, LETEL remains at the forefront of industry innovation, consistently providing top-tier results for their clients.

About GeoCue

GeoCue and Microdrones have joined together to bring geospatial experts the very best in drone surveying equipment, geospatial software, workflow, training and support for high accuracy LiDAR and drone mapping to help civil engineering and surveying professionals achieve successful data collection, processing, and management.

With its TrueView drone LiDAR/Imaging sensors, LP360 point cloud data processing software, and fully integrated systems from Microdrones, we are the leader in LiDAR mapping processing in North America able to meet customers where they are in terms of technology adoption, budget, and resources.

# # #

Attachments