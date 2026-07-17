ThriveCart launches monthly pricing model with 30-day free trial

NEW YORK, July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThriveCart, an all-in-one creator commerce, course, and community platform used by more than 75,000 businesses worldwide, today announced the launch of its new monthly pricing model.

The move from ThriveCart's longstanding license model to flexible monthly subscriptions comes directly in response to sustained demand from both prospective customers and the broader online business community.

New pricing at a glance:

Standard license – $37/month (billed annually) or $47/month (billed monthly)

Pro+ license – $67/month (billed annually) or $87/month (billed monthly)

Enterprise license – POA

30-day free trial – available to all new subscribers

Existing ThriveCart customers are not affected by this change





ThriveCart new pricing represents a compelling alternative to similar platforms such as Kajabi, SamCart, and Kartra who generally start at 2-4x the cost.

Revenue-optimized by design

ThriveCart is built around a single purpose: maximizing merchant revenue at and beyond the checkout. The new pricing model gives creators and coaches out-of-the-box access to:

A powerful landing page builder, fully mobile-optimized with a leading AI graphics engine, video, and file hosting, all built on checkouts trained and designed on over $8B in sales from 70M+ transactions

Leading funnel technology (bumps, upsells, and downsells), proven to increase average order value by up to 118%

Affiliate platform powering over 900,000 affiliates worldwide, all promoting ThriveCart landing pages and offers

Built-in Academy for course hosting and community management (including quizzes, certificates, leaderboards, native video hosting, and more)

for course hosting and community management (including quizzes, certificates, leaderboards, native video hosting, and more) Integrations with popular email tools, course platforms, and membership software via 100+ direct integrations and thousands more through Zapier and other connectors





“Our goal has always been to give creators and coaches every opportunity of succeeding,” said Ismael Wrixen, ThriveCart’s CEO. “We're excited to be able to offer our high-converting, revenue-optimized checkout engine on a monthly subscription and bring the power of ThriveCart to more business owners worldwide."

ThriveCart's new monthly pricing plans are available immediately. Prospective customers can sign up for a 30-day free trial at thrivecart.com .

About ThriveCart

ThriveCart is a creator commerce and community management platform designed for course creators, coaches, membership businesses, and digital entrepreneurs. The platform combines high-conversion checkout and funnel technology, subscription management, affiliate programs, community-first course platform with membership delivery, gamification, and lifecycle tools in one unified system. ThriveCart powers more than 75,000 businesses worldwide, has processed over $8 billion in sales across more than 70 million transactions, supports more than 13 million student enrollments, and includes an affiliate network of over 900,000 affiliates. ThriveCart's mission is to replace fragmented creator tech stacks with a unified commerce and course platform. Visit thrivecart.com for more.

For inquiries, contact:

Jared Orlin

jared.orlin@thrivecart.com