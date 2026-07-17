Glucotrack, Inc. and Lōkahi Therapeutics™ Announce Strategic Financing Support from E.F. Hutton & Co. in Connection with Their Recently Completed Business Combination and Future Capital Markets Initiatives

RUTHERFORD, N.J. and SAN DIEGO, July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glucotrack, Inc. (Nasdaq: GCTK) ("Glucotrack" or the "Company"), together with its operating business Lōkahi Therapeutics™ ("Lōkahi"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing innovative non-opioid biologic therapies and applying its proprietary ai²™ methodology to identify and develop high-value healthcare opportunities, today announced the completion of a bridge financing designed to support the Company's strategic growth objectives, including the continued advancement of the combined Glucotrack–Lōkahi platform and other anticipated capital markets activities. The bridge financing follows the completion of the strategic business combination between Glucotrack and Lōkahi, announced on July 14, 2026.

E.F. Hutton & Co. served as exclusive financial advisor and placement agent in connection with the bridge financing and continues to support the Company as it evaluates additional financing opportunities intended to strengthen its balance sheet, advance corporate initiatives, and support long-term value creation.

"The successful completion of this bridge financing represents an important step in our broader strategic plan," said Erik Emerson, Chief Executive Officer of Glucotrack, who previously served as Chief Executive Officer of Lōkahi Therapeutics™. "We appreciate the support and guidance of E.F. Hutton & Co. as we complete the integration of Glucotrack and Lōkahi and evaluate additional capital formation opportunities. We believe these initiatives position the Company to expand its strategic capabilities and create a stronger platform for future growth."

The bridge financing provides the Company with additional financial flexibility as it works toward completing strategic initiatives currently under evaluation. Subject to customary conditions and applicable approvals, Lōkahi intends to continue executing its strategy of identifying, evaluating, and advancing opportunities that complement its biopharmaceutical development platform and ai²™ operating model.

As part of that strategy, Lōkahi is continuing to advance the ai² Futures Lab, the first applied product of its ai² methodology. The program leverages Lōkahi’s university relationships to identify and evaluate distressed, shelved, under-prioritized, or abandoned clinical assets that may contain unrecognized strategic value, with student teams conducting structured clinical, commercial, regulatory, intellectual property, and strategic assessments before opportunities are considered for Lōkahi intake.

"We are pleased to support Lōkahi Therapeutics during this important stage of its development," said Joseph T. Rallo, Chief Executive Officer of E.F. Hutton & Co. "Lōkahi has established a differentiated strategy that combines clinical-stage biotechnology development with a disciplined approach to identifying and unlocking value from strategic opportunities, now anchored within Glucotrack's publicly listed platform. We look forward to supporting management as it executes its objectives and evaluates future financing initiatives." Glucotrack expects to provide additional information regarding the combined company's strategic initiatives and potential financing activities as appropriate and in accordance with applicable securities laws.

About Lōkahi Therapeutics™

Lōkahi Therapeutics™ is redefining intelligent medicine—where clinical judgment, scientific rigor, and human insight guide every decision. Lōkahi is advancing non-opioid biologic therapeutic candidates and applies its proprietary ai²™ ("Actual Intelligence") methodology to evaluate, acquire, develop, and advance differentiated healthcare opportunities. At the core of Lōkahi's strategy is the disciplined integration of human expertise, scientific evaluation, and technology-enabled decision making. For more information, visit www.lokahithera.com.

About Glucotrack, Inc.

Glucotrack, Inc. (NASDAQ: GCTK) is focused on the design, development, and commercialization of novel technologies for people with diabetes, including a long-term implantable continuous blood glucose monitoring system. The Glucotrack CBGM is an Investigational Device and is limited by federal (or United States) law to investigational use. For more information, please visit www.glucotrack.com.

About E.F. Hutton & Co.

E.F. Hutton & Co. is a full-service investment bank and broker-dealer headquartered in New York City, serving corporations, financial sponsors, and institutional investors across the U.S., Asia, Europe, the UAE, and Latin America. We provide a comprehensive range of investment banking and capital markets services across our specialized divisions, delivering integrated solutions at every stage of the capital lifecycle. For more information, please visit www.efhutton.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan," and "will" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. These statements relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made, and Glucotrack undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements, and there can be no assurance that the actual results anticipated by Glucotrack will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to or effects on us or our business or operations. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect Glucotrack's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Factors that may affect Glucotrack's results include, but are not limited to, the ability of Glucotrack to raise additional capital to finance its operations (whether through public or private equity offerings, debt financings, strategic collaborations or otherwise); risks relating to merger integration; risks relating to the receipt (and timing) of regulatory approvals (including U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval); risks relating to enrollment of patients in, and the conduct of, clinical trials; risks relating to Glucotrack's future distribution agreements; risks relating to its ability to hire and retain qualified personnel, including sales and distribution personnel; and the additional risk factors described in Glucotrack's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 as filed with the SEC on March 30, 2026.

Contact:

Glucotrack

GlucotrackPR@icrinc.com

Lōkahi Therapeutics™

brian@lokahithera.com