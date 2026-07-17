Unstoppable Branding Agency Announces the 2026 High Impact Awards, Celebrating Top 5 Industry Leaders in partnership with USA TODAY

New York, NY, July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unstoppable Branding Agency (UBA), the global branding and digital PR firm, has announced the launch of the 2026 High Impact Awards in collaboration with USA TODAY. The initiative is designed to recognize exceptional leaders whose work is shaping industries, influencing communities, and creating lasting impact across today's most influential sectors.

The program will recognize only five recipients in each of ten categories, including real estate, finance, health and wellness, artificial intelligence and technology, personal branding, leadership coaching, spirituality and mindset, parenting, relationships, and travel and hospitality.





Building Authority Through Strategic Personal Branding

Founded by Rhonda Swan, Unstoppable Branding Agency (UBA) has built a reputation for helping entrepreneurs, executives, authors, investors, physicians, and industry experts establish lasting authority through strategic branding, digital public relations, and media positioning. The agency has worked with thousands of leaders worldwide, helping them strengthen their online credibility through media exposure, search visibility, and authority-building strategies.

"Recognition has the power to elevate more than a person's profile; it reinforces credibility, validates years of work, and creates opportunities that continue long after the announcement," said Rhonda Swan. "The High Impact Awards were created to celebrate leaders who are making meaningful contributions within their industries while providing them with assets they can continue leveraging throughout their careers."

Recognizing Leaders Across Ten Industry Categories

The 2026 High Impact Awards are open to founders, CEOs, entrepreneurs, authors, investors, physicians, coaches, creators, and other professionals whose work demonstrates innovation, leadership, and measurable industry impact. Only five leaders will be selected in each of the following categories:

Top 5 Industry Leaders in Real Estate

Top 5 Industry Leaders in Health & Wellness

Top 5 Industry Leaders in Finance & Investing

Top 5 Industry Leaders in Personal Branding

Top 5 Industry Leaders in AI & Technology

Top 5 Industry Leaders in Leadership & Executive Coaching

Top 5 Industry Leaders in Spirituality & Mindset

Top 5 Industry Leaders in Parenting & Family

Top 5 Industry Leaders in Relationships & Human Connection

Top 5 Industry Leaders in Travel, Hospitality & Lifestyle

By recognizing only five recipients in each category, the program is designed to celebrate individuals whose expertise, leadership, and contributions have created meaningful impact within their respective industries.

More than an award, the recognition serves as a long-term credibility asset, providing recipients with nationally published editorial recognition and professional branding materials that can be leveraged across websites, media kits, speaking engagements, and business development initiatives.

Applications and nominations for the 2026 High Impact Awards are now open. Selected recipients will be announced following the completion of the evaluation process.

Apply or nominate now: https://uba.unstoppablebrandingagency.com/nomination-page





Recognition Designed to Deliver Long-Term Credibility

Each recipient will be featured in a published digital feature in USA TODAY, including a professional biography, company information, a website link, and a headshot. Winners will also receive a custom magazine-style award cover, professionally designed promotional assets for digital marketing and social media, and a framed commemorative cover recognizing their achievement.

The USA TODAY Network reaches approximately one in two U.S. adults each month. It averages approximately 186 million monthly unique visitors across its U.S. and U.K. media network, including approximately 132 million visitors from its U.S. media network.

About Unstoppable Branding Agency

Unstoppable Branding Agency (UBA) is an international media and branding powerhouse with offices in Beverly Hills, New York City, Panama City Beach, and Bali. Founded and led by visionary CEO Rhonda Swan, UBA is dedicated to helping thought leaders, entrepreneurs, and executives amplify their influence on a global scale. The agency specializes in securing high-level visibility across prestigious media outlets and influential financial networks, ensuring that its clients are positioned as trusted authorities in their industries. Through strategic brand storytelling, media placements, and innovative digital strategies, UBA empowers its clients to expand their reach, strengthen credibility, and make a lasting impact on the audiences they serve.

Media Contact:



Unstoppable Branding Agency

support@unstoppablebrandingagency.com

https://unstoppablebrandingagency.com/