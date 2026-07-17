CSW Industrials Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 Per Share

DALLAS, July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE: CSW) today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share. The dividend is payable on August 14, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 31, 2026.
|Details
|Dividend Amount:
|$0.30
|Record Date:
|July 31, 2026
|Payable Date:
|August 14, 2026
About CSW Industrials
CSW Industrials is a diversified industrial growth company with industry-leading operations in three segments: Contractor Solutions, Specialized Reliability Solutions, and Engineered Building Solutions. CSW provides niche, value-added products with two essential commonalities: performance and reliability. The primary end markets we serve with our well-known brands include: HVAC/R, plumbing, electrical, general industrial, architecturally-specified building products, energy, mining, and rail transportation. For more information, please visit www.csw.com.
Investor Relations
Alexa Huerta
Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasurer
214-489-7113
Alexa.Huerta@csw.com