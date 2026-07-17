Board Certified Trial Lawyer Rafael J. Roca Brings Decades of Courtroom Experience to Upchurch Watson White & Max

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After more than 38 years advocating for clients in some of South Florida's most challenging personal injury and wrongful death cases, Board Certified Civil Trial Lawyer Rafael J. Roca is transitioning to full-time mediation and arbitration with Upchurch Watson White & Max.





Throughout his distinguished litigation career, Mr. Roca has built a reputation as a skilled trial attorney, representing injured individuals and families in complex civil disputes while earning the respect of attorneys across the legal community. As a mediator, he now brings that same depth of courtroom experience to helping parties evaluate risk, bridge differences and resolve disputes efficiently.

Board Certified in Civil Trial Law by The Florida Bar, Mr. Roca has handled a broad range of high-exposure matters involving catastrophic injury, wrongful death, premises liability and commercial negligence. His courtroom work includes numerous significant verdicts and settlements over a career spanning more than three decades.

Born in Holguín, Cuba, and raised in Miami, Mr. Roca is fluent in both English and Spanish, allowing him to communicate comfortably with parties from diverse backgrounds and helping ensure that all participants are fully engaged in the mediation process.

His professional accomplishments extend beyond the courtroom. Mr. Roca has served as president of the Palm Beach County Justice Association and has been active with the Legal Aid Society, the Hispanic Human Resources Council and the Judicial Nominating Commission for Florida's 15th Judicial Circuit through gubernatorial appointment.

For more information or to schedule a mediation with Rafael J. Roca, visit www.uww-adr.com or call his case manager, Jeanette De Jesus, at 800-863-1462.

About Upchurch Watson White & Max Mediation Group

Since 1988, Upchurch Watson White & Max has provided mediation, arbitration, special masters and related dispute resolution services throughout Florida, Alabama and across the United States. The firm's panel includes former judges and highly experienced trial lawyers who help parties resolve complex commercial, insurance, construction, employment, personal injury and other civil disputes.