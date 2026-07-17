The American AI Association and OIOLaw Join Global Leaders at Maryland Blockchain Week 2026

Laurel, MD, USA, July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American AI Association (AAIA), a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit professional association serving the U.S. artificial intelligence industry, and Oriental International Office of Law (OIOLaw), a cross-border legal services platform, are participating in Maryland Blockchain Week 2026, a five-day summit covering the artificial intelligence, blockchain and Web3 industries, held July 13–17 at Capitol Technology University and hosted by the Maryland Blockchain Association and the Blockchain Legal Institute.

For AAIA, the week extends its core mission — connecting the AI industry with policymakers, partners and emerging talent — beyond Washington and into one of the nation’s fastest-growing regional technology corridors. The conference, anchored by the inaugural International BlockchAIn Bootcamp & Workforce Expo, convenes government officials, technology pioneers, enterprise leaders, university researchers and workforce development advocates from across the United States and abroad, with keynote presentations, daily workshops, continuing education sessions, a hackathon and a working session of Maryland’s Digital Asset and Blockchain Technology Task Force, the public-private body established under House Bill 470.

During the week, representatives of AAIA and OIOLaw are meeting with Maryland regulators, university research teams and blockchain startups to discuss the integrated governance of artificial intelligence and blockchain, U.S. market-entry compliance for international technology firms, and digital talent development. The two organizations said their joint participation is intended to establish sustained channels of cooperation among digital-industry stakeholders across the Americas, Europe and Asia, and to lay a foundation for long-term collaboration with the Maryland Blockchain Association, the Blockchain Legal Institute and the broader Mid-Atlantic innovation ecosystem.

“Maryland Blockchain Week was built to put students, regulators, researchers and builders in the same room — and delegations like The American AI Association and OIOLaw show that room is now truly global,” said Matt Rogers, co-founder of the Maryland Blockchain Association. “Cross-border cooperation on AI and blockchain governance is exactly the outcome this week was designed to produce.”

“Our clients no longer ask whether to comply — they ask how, from day one,” said Clara Lin, representative of The American AI Association and founder of OIOLaw. “This week puts us in the same room as the people writing that playbook, and we intend to keep those channels open.”

About The American AI Association (AAIA)

Headquartered in Washington, D.C., The American AI Association is a U.S. nonprofit professional association dedicated to advancing the common business and professional interests of the domestic artificial intelligence industry. AAIA brings together AI companies, practitioners and industry stakeholders to foster collaboration, networking and business growth. AAIA is located at 1629 K Street NW, Suite 300, Washington, D.C. 20006. Learn more at https://aaiassociation.org.

About Oriental International Office of Law (OIOLaw)

OIOLaw is a global cross-border legal services platform specializing in transnational commercial affairs, overseas enterprise compliance, legal risk management for digital assets and Web3, international arbitration and cross-border tax compliance. With offices in Beijing and Guangzhou and a multi-jurisdictional service network, the firm delivers full-cycle compliance solutions for AI and blockchain technology enterprises worldwide, and provides professional translation and interpretation services in more than 40 languages. Learn more at https://www.oiolaw.com.

About the Maryland Blockchain Association (MDBA)

The Maryland Blockchain Association is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting the awareness, understanding and application of blockchain technology across Maryland. Through education, policy engagement and workforce development, the association works to position Maryland at the forefront of the digital asset economy. Learn more at https://marylandblockchainassociation.org.

About the Blockchain Legal Institute (BLI)

The Blockchain Legal Institute advances legal education, research and professional standards at the intersection of blockchain, digital assets and artificial intelligence, and serves as co-host of Maryland Blockchain Week 2026.

Media Contacts

The American AI Association — Clara Lin |clara.lin@americanaicouncil.org | https://aaiassociation.org

OIOLaw — Clara Lin | clara.lin@oiolaw.com | https://oiolaw.com

Maryland Blockchain Association — info@marylandblockchainassociation.org | https://marylandblockchainassociation.org