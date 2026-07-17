Global Livestock Monitoring Market to Reach $10.3 Billion by 2030, Driven by Digital Agriculture Transformation

Boston, July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global livestock monitoring market is projected to grow from $6.2 billion in 2025 to $10.3 billion by 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%, according to a new report from BCC Research titled Global Livestock Monitoring Market. BCC Research is a leading provider of market intelligence and analysis for emerging technologies.

Key Findings

• Robust Market Expansion: The livestock monitoring market will experience strong double-digit growth at 10.6% CAGR through 2030, driven by accelerating digitization of animal agriculture and the increasing need for data-driven herd management across dairy, beef, and poultry operations.

• Europe Leads Global Adoption: Europe commands the largest regional market share at 33.2%, reflecting the region's advanced agricultural infrastructure, stringent animal welfare regulations, and early adoption of precision livestock farming technologies.

• Precision Farming Revolution: Growing adoption of precision livestock farming (PLF) technologies is transforming traditional farming practices, enabling producers to boost farm productivity, reduce animal mortality, and improve overall herd health while simultaneously lowering operating costs.

• Protein Demand Catalyst: Rising global demand for protein is driving productivity optimization initiatives, compelling livestock producers to implement monitoring solutions that maximize output efficiency and ensure consistent supply chains.

• Regulatory and Sustainability Focus: Stricter animal welfare regulations and increasing emphasis on sustainable livestock production are creating compliance-driven demand for comprehensive monitoring systems that demonstrate responsible farming practices.

• Market Leadership: Key industry players driving innovation include MSD Animal Health, IDEXX Laboratories Inc., Nedap, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, DeLaval, Lely, BouMatic, Afimilk Ltd., DAIRYMASTER, and Fancom BV.

Market Drivers

The livestock monitoring market's growth trajectory is underpinned by powerful structural forces reshaping modern agriculture. The digitization of animal agriculture represents a fundamental shift toward data-driven farm management, where real-time monitoring capabilities enable producers to make informed decisions about animal health, breeding optimization, and resource allocation. This technological evolution coincides with mounting pressure to increase productivity amid rising global protein consumption, particularly in developing markets where dietary shifts are driving unprecedented demand.

Regulatory compliance is emerging as an equally compelling driver, with governments worldwide implementing stricter animal welfare standards and environmental sustainability requirements. These mandates are forcing producers to adopt comprehensive monitoring systems that provide verifiable data on animal treatment, health outcomes, and farming practices, creating sustained demand for advanced surveillance technologies.

Investment Considerations

The livestock monitoring market presents attractive investment opportunities for technology companies and agricultural equipment manufacturers positioned to capitalize on the sector's digital transformation. Companies developing AI-powered analytics, wearable sensors, and cloud-based management platforms are particularly well-positioned to capture market share. However, investors should consider adoption barriers including high initial capital requirements for smaller farms and connectivity limitations in rural markets. Leading players like IDEXX Laboratories, DeLaval, and GEA Group offer established market positions with proven track records, while emerging technology providers focusing on camera-based analytics and IoT sensor solutions present higher-growth potential despite execution risks.

About the Report

The report provides comprehensive market sizing, segmentation analysis, competitive intelligence, and five-year forecasts for the global livestock monitoring market. Global Livestock Monitoring Market examines market dynamics across regions, technology categories, and livestock segments through 2030.

About BCC Research

BCC Research provides objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities with detailed market research reports. Our experienced industry analysts assess growth trends, identify and evaluate new and changing market opportunities, and provide critical information and innovative decision support tools to help inform the strategic decision-making process.

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