Salem Media Announces Retirement of Salem Surround Executive Jon Latzer

CAMARILLO, Calif., July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salem Media, Inc. (OTCQX: SALM) announced a leadership transition for Salem Surround, the company’s digital marketing agency, as longtime Salem executive Jon Latzer prepares to retire following his many years of service to the company.





Latzer has been instrumental in the growth of Salem Surround, helping expand the company’s digital marketing capabilities while supporting local markets, sales teams, clients, and vendor partnerships across the country. His leadership has helped position Salem Surround as a key part of Salem’s broader digital strategy.



"Jon has been a tremendous leader and trusted partner throughout his time at Salem," said Jamie Cohen, Chief Digital Officer of Salem Media. "He has helped shape Salem Surround into the business it is today through his commitment to our people, our clients, and our local markets. We're incredibly grateful for everything he's contributed and wish him the very best in his retirement."



As part of the transition, Christian "Chris" Kligora, Senior Director of Multimedia Sales for Salem Media, will assume interim leadership of Salem Surround's revenue organization.



Kligora brings extensive experience in digital marketing, multimedia sales, business development, customer success, and sales leadership. Since joining Salem, he has worked closely with local and digital sales teams to strengthen seller support, expand digital product adoption, and drive revenue growth across the organization.



Before joining Salem, Kligora held executive leadership roles at Marketron, where he focused on business development, and spent more than a decade with Gannett's LocaliQ and its predecessor, ReachLocal. Throughout his career, he has built high-performing teams, grown revenue, strengthened customer relationships, and led local and regional market operations.



"Chris has the experience and leadership to guide Salem Surround through this transition," Cohen said. "He understands our business, our customers, and our sales organization, and he's well positioned to continue building on the strong foundation Jon helped create."



William Cosey and Jonathan Greer will continue leading Salem Surround's operations, fulfillment, and client execution, ensuring continuity for customers, vendors, sales teams, and internal stakeholders.



"Salem Surround remains a critical part of our long-term digital strategy," Cohen added. “This transition allows us to honor Jon’s contributions while continuing to strengthen the structure, support, and execution behind the business. Our focus remains on serving clients well, supporting our sellers, and building scalable digital solutions that help drive results.”



Salem Surround provides digital marketing services to businesses across Salem's local and national markets, offering solutions including search, social, display, video, streaming, reputation management, website development, and other performance-based marketing services. As part of Salem Media, Salem Surround helps advertisers connect with audiences across digital, audio, video, and local media platforms.



Latzer will continue working with Salem's leadership team throughout the transition to help ensure a seamless handoff for employees, clients, vendors, and sales teams.

About Salem Media

Salem Media is America’s premier multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content. Through its national radio network, digital platforms, and publishing brands, Salem reaches millions daily with powerful content that drives the national conversation. Learn more at salemmedia.com.

Company Contact:

Publicity@salemmedia.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/efff19f8-d6a6-47dc-a2a3-cd71eea7db3b