Themes ETFs and Leverage Shares by Themes Closing ETFs Due to Lack of Assets

GREENWICH, Conn., July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Due to their inability to attract sufficient investment assets, the Board of Trustees of the Themes ETF Trust (the “Board”) has decided to liquidate and close thirteen ETFs (each, a “Fund” and collectively, the “Funds”). The Board concluded that liquidating and closing the Funds would be in the best interest of the Funds and their shareholders.

The Funds closing are as follows:

Fund Name Ticker CUSIP Themes Natural Monopoly ETF CZAR 882927809 Themes US Infrastructure ETF HWAY 882927726 Themes US R&D Champions ETF USRD 882927874 Leverage Shares 2x Long CMG Daily ETF CMGG 882927320 Leverage Shares 2x Long ABNB Daily ETF ABNG 882927130 Leverage Shares 2x Long AXP Daily ETF AXPG 88340W731 Leverage Shares 2x Long DNN Daily ETF DNNG 88340W624 Leverage Shares 2x Long ORLY Daily ETF ORLG 88340W541 Leverage Shares 2x Long CNC Daily ETF CNCG 88340F803 Leverage Shares 2x Long LAC Daily ETF LACG 88340F662 Leverage Shares 2x Long UPS Daily ETF UPSG 88340F795 Leverage Shares 2x Long OSCR Daily ETF OSCG 88340F795 Leverage Shares 2x Long SBUX Daily ETF SBU 88340C776

The Funds will cease trading on Nasdaq as of the close of regular trading on July 28, 2026 (the “Closing Date”) and will be closed to purchases by investors at that time. The Funds will not accept creation or redemption orders after July 24, 2026.

Shareholders may sell their holdings in any Fund prior to the Closing Date, and customary brokerage charges may apply to these transactions. However, from the Closing Date through July 31, 2026 (the “Liquidation Date”), shareholders may only be able to sell their shares to certain broker-dealers, and there is no assurance that there will be a market for a Fund’s shares during this period. As the Funds prepare for liquidation, they will increase their cash holdings and reduce exposure to their underlying investments. Consequently, each Fund will no longer pursue its stated investment objective, which is inconsistent with the Fund’s principal investment strategy.

On or about the Liquidation Date, each Fund will liquidate its assets and distribute cash on a pro rata basis to shareholders who have not previously redeemed or sold their shares. The amount of the liquidating distribution per share will be announced when it becomes available. These distributions are taxable events and may include accrued capital gains and dividends. As calculated on the Liquidation Date, each Fund’s net asset value will reflect the costs associated with closing the Fund. Once the distributions have been completed, the Funds will terminate.

No dividend will be paid by the Funds prior to liquidation.

For more information about these ETFs and other products offered by Themes ETFs and Leverage Shares by Themes, please visit www.themesetfs.com and www.leverageshares.com/us.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Arielle Shternfeld

Director, Communications and Advisor Relations

ashternfeld@themesetfs.com

+1 (860) 716-3686

DISCLOSURES

ALPS Distributors, Inc. 1290 Broadway, Suite 1000, Denver, Colorado 80203) is the distributor for the Themes ETFs Trust.

An investor should carefully consider a Fund’s investment objective, risks, charges, and expenses before investing. A Fund’s prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other information about the Fund. To obtain a Fund’s prospectus and summary prospectus call 886-584-3637 or visit themesetfs.com. A Fund’s prospectus and summary prospectus should be read carefully before investing. Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal.

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. International investments may involve risk of capital loss from unfavorable fluctuation in currency values, from differences in generally accepted accounting principles, or from economic or political instability in other nations. Emerging markets involve heightened risks related to the same factors as well as increased volatility and lower trading volume. Narrowly focused investments may be subject to higher volatility. CZAR is non-diversified.

Narrowly focused investments typically exhibit higher volatility. Investments in infrastructure-related companies have greater exposure to the potential adverse economic, regulatory, political and other changes affecting such entities. Investment in infrastructure-related companies are subject to various risks including governmental regulations, high interest costs associated with capital construction programs, costs associated with compliance and changes in environmental regulation, economic slowdown and excess capacity, competition from other providers of services and other factors. HWAY is non-diversified.

The investable universe of companies in which USRD may invest may be limited. Research and development companies typically face intense competition and potentially rapid product obsolescence. Research and development companies may have limited product lines, markets, financial resources or personnel. They typically engage in significant amounts of spending on research and development, capital expenditures and mergers and acquisitions, and there is no guarantee that the products or services produced will be successful. International investments may involve risk of capital loss from unfavorable fluctuation in currency values, from differences in generally accepted accounting principles, or from economic or political instability in other nations. Emerging markets involve heightened risks related to the same factors as well as increased volatility and lower trading volume. Narrowly focused investments may be subject to higher volatility. USRD is non-diversified.

Investment in leveraged products may be subject to higher volatility. Fund does not directly invest in the underlying stock. An investment in the Fund involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The Fund is non-diversified and includes risks associated with the Fund concentrating its investments in a particular industry, sector, or geographic region which can result in increased volatility. The use of derivatives such as futures contracts and swaps is subject to market risks that may cause their price to fluctuate over time. Risks of the Fund include effects of Compounding and Market Volatility Risk, Inverse Risk, Market Risk, Counterparty Risk, Rebalancing Risk, IntraDay Investment Risk, Daily Index Correlation Risk, Other Investment Companies (including ETFs) Risk, and risks specific to the securities of the Underlying Stock and the sector in which it operates. These and other risks can be found in the prospectus.

For periods longer than a single day, the Funds will lose money if CMG, ABNB, AXP, DNN, ORLY, CNC, LAC, UPS, OSCR, or SBUX has flat performance, and it is possible that the Funds will lose money even if CMG, ABNB, AXP, DNN, ORLY, CNC, LAC, UPS, OSCR, or SBUX performance increases over a period longer than a single day. An investor could lose the full principal value of their investment within a single day if the price of CMG, ABNB, AXP, DNN, ORLY, CNC, LAC, UPS, OSCR, or SBUX falls by more than 50% in one trading day.

Shares of ETFs are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. The market price returns are based on the official closing price of an ETF share or, if the official closing price isn’t available, the midpoint between the national best bid and national best offer (“NBBO”) as of the time the ETF calculates current NAV per share, and do not represent the returns you would receive if you traded shares at other times. NAVs are calculated using prices as of 4:00 PM Eastern Time. Indices are unmanaged and do not include the effect of fees, expenses, or sales charges. One cannot invest directly in an index.

Themes Management Company LLC serves as an adviser to the Themes ETF Trust. The Funds are distributed by ALPS Distributors. ALPS is not affiliated with any mentioned entity. Client brokerage services not offered by ALPS. Please see third party site for more information about any mentioned services. The Funds’ underlying indexes have been licensed by Solactive AG for use by Themes Management Company LLC. The Funds are not sponsored, endorsed, issued, sold, or promoted by Solactive AG, nor does Solactive AG make any representations regarding the advisability of investing in the Funds. Neither ALPS Distributors, Inc, Themes Management Company LLC nor the Funds are affiliated with these entities.