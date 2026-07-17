Gemini to Announce Second Quarter 2026 Results on August 13, 2026

NEW YORK, July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gemini Space Station, Inc. (“Gemini”) (NASDAQ: GEMI), a global crypto and prediction markets platform, today announced it will release its second quarter 2026 financial results after market close on Thursday, August 13, 2026. Management will host a conference call on Friday, August 14, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results.

Call registration and webcast details will be posted to the Events page of Gemini’s Investor Relations website (https://investors.gemini.com/) ahead of the call. Gemini also plans to host the webcast on its X and YouTube channels. Following the call, a replay and transcript will be available on Gemini’s Investor Relations website.

Channels for Disclosure of Information

As a reminder, Gemini announces material information to the public through filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Investor Relations page on its website (investors.gemini.com), the Gemini Blog (www.gemini.com/blog), press releases, public conference calls, public webcasts, Gemini’s X account (@gemini), and Gemini’s LinkedIn page. The information disclosed in the foregoing channels could be deemed to be material information and Gemini uses these channels for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. As such, investors, the media, and others are encouraged to monitor the channels listed above and to review the information disclosed through such channels.

About Gemini

Gemini (NASDAQ: GEMI) is a global crypto and prediction markets platform founded by Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss in 2014. Gemini offers a wide range of crypto and markets products and services for individuals and institutions. Gemini's simple, reliable, and secure products are built to unlock the next era of financial, creative, and personal freedom.

Contact

Investors

Gemini Investor Relations

Email: investors@gemini.com



Press

Natalie Johnson

Email: press@gemini.com