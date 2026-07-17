The AI Collective Named Official Community Partner of AGI-26 Conference

San Francisco, CA , July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The AI Collective, one of the world's largest communities of AI builders, founders, and enterprise practitioners, today announced it has been named an official partner of the AGI-26 Conference, the premier gathering for artificial general intelligence research, development, and deployment.

The partnership brings together AGI Conference's deep bench of leading researchers and theorists with The AI Collective's network of thousands of engineers, founders, and enterprise leaders who are building and deploying AI systems in production today. Together, the two organizations aim to close the gap between frontier AGI research and the real-world tools and workflows that businesses and developers use every day.

"The path to AGI runs through people as much as models. Our community of 250,000+ builders, founders, and practitioners works on that human side every day — the judgment, skills, and craft it takes to build with increasingly capable systems. Fresh off Humans in AI Week, which convened simultaneous events across 100+ cities, we couldn't ask for a better stage for that conversation than AGI-26, and we're proud to partner with Ben Goertzel and the teams at the AGI Society and SingularityNET." — AJ Green, Executive Director, The AI Collective.

“In this unprecedented time, the push toward AGI is emerging from the niche research world that has fostered it since the middle of the last century, and attracting enthusiasm and resources from a much broader community, " continues Ben Goertzel, CEO of SingularityNET. “I’m excited about the partnership between the AGI conference and the AI Collective because of its potential to accelerate and smooth this transition for the benefit of everyone. The deep innovations pursued by long-term AGI researchers have tremendous potential to enhance the practical projects of the AI Collective; and the energy, scale and diversity of the AI Collective have corresponding potential to expand the scale of AGI R&D beyond what has been historically possible. A win-win for sure!”

As part of the partnership, The AI Collective and AGI-26 will:

Open speaking slots to The AI Collective's community, giving builders, founders, and practitioners direct access to the AGI Conference stage to share real-world case studies, technical breakthroughs, and lessons learned from deploying AI at scale.

Create dedicated programming and workshops focused on the practical, hands-on adoption of AGI technologies, helping translate cutting-edge research into tools teams can use now.

Facilitate direct connections between AGI Conference's research and academic network and The AI Collective's base of operators and founders, fostering collaboration between those advancing the science of AGI and those building its applications.

Expand access for The AI Collective's members to attend, participate in, and engage with AGI-26's full program of talks, panels, and networking events.

The partnership reflects a shared belief that the path to beneficial, widely-adopted AGI runs through collaboration between researchers and the practitioners translating that research into real products and impact.

Now in its 19th year, the AGI Conference has been the only major conference series dedicated to human-level AI development since its founding in 2008. AGI-26 will take place July 27–30, 2026, in San Francisco, in a hybrid format offering both in-person and virtual attendance. This year's edition arrives at a pivotal moment, as theoretical AGI research increasingly translates into systems capable of genuine reasoning, adaptation, and broader generalization.

Confirmed speakers for AGI-26 include:

Ben Goertzel — SingularityNET / ASI Alliance / BGI Labs

— SingularityNET / ASI Alliance / BGI Labs Karl Friston — University College London

— University College London Emad Mostaque — Intelligent Internet

— Intelligent Internet Neil Gershenfeld — MIT

— MIT Michael Levin — Tufts University

— Tufts University Marco Pavone — NVIDIA

— NVIDIA Alexander Lerchner — Google DeepMind

— Google DeepMind Alison Gopnik — UC Berkeley

— UC Berkeley Faezeh Habibi — SingularityNET

— SingularityNET Hod Lipson — Columbia University

— Columbia University Alex Wissner-Gross — Physical Intelligence

Together, this year's speakers represent every major school of thought driving the field forward, from Friston's neuroscience-inspired models and Marcus's case for symbolic reasoning, to Levin and Hazan's work on biological intelligence, Gershenfeld's work on programmable matter at MIT, Lerchner's frontier research at Google DeepMind, and Goertzel's own decades-long pursuit of general intelligence. The result is a program that captures its most productive tensions, bringing neuroscience, symbolic reasoning, agent architectures, and hybrid systems onto a single stage.

AGI Conference's speaker series has previously featured foundational figures including Jürgen Schmidhuber, Yoshua Bengio, Peter Norvig, Gary Marcus, Christof Koch, Richard Sutton, Marcus Hutter, and François Chollet, cementing its reputation as the gathering point for the field's most serious thinkers.

Since its founding in 2008, the AGI Conference Series has welcomed over 1,000 researchers, practitioners, and thought leaders from academia, industry, and government. The series has functioned less as a showcase and more as a pressure test, a place where foundational assumptions get challenged and the direction of the field gets shaped.

Link to tickets: https://luma.com/AGI-26

About AGI Society

The AGI Society is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting the study and design of artificial general intelligence systems. The society facilitates global cooperation and communication to publicize knowledge and diverse views concerning the future of intelligence.

https://agi-conference.org/

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