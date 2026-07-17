HD Hyundai and Kiewit Offshore Services Announce Strategic Partnership to Support U.S. Shipbuilding

INGLESIDE, Texas, July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HD Hyundai and Kiewit Offshore Services, Ltd. (KOS) today announced they have entered into a Strategic Partnership Agreement to pursue collaboration on shipbuilding projects serving the U.S. market and other areas of mutual strategic interest. Building on a relationship between the companies that spans decades, the agreement brings together one of the world’s leading shipbuilders and diversified technology providers with one of North America’s premier engineering, construction and fabrication organizations. The partnership is intended to support the expansion of U.S. shipbuilding capacity, strengthen the nation’s maritime industrial base, increase domestic manufacturing capability, and provide a framework for the companies to explore additional opportunities that leverage their complementary capabilities.

The agreement was signed during a ceremony held July 16 at the KOS headquarters in Ingleside, Texas. Hannae Choi, Executive Vice President and Head of the Corporate Planning Office at HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering, and Chad Johnson, President of Kiewit Offshore Services, Ltd., participated in the signing.

This collaboration is designed to strengthen U.S. shipbuilding capabilities and reinvigorate the nation's maritime industrial base. By combining complementary expertise from two long-established industry leaders, the partnership supports efforts to expand domestic fabrication capacity, strengthen supply chain resilience and advance strategic collaboration among trusted allies.

Under the agreement, the companies will collaborate on opportunities supporting shipbuilding programs in the U.S., including the fabrication of ship blocks and modules. The partnership combines HD Hyundai's globally recognized expertise in ship design, advanced manufacturing, procurement and shipbuilding technology with Kiewit's extensive capabilities in large-scale fabrication, construction and complex project execution. Together, the companies will explore opportunities to leverage advanced manufacturing methods and proven production practices to help expand domestic shipbuilding capacity.

"The United States is a strong ally and a key business partner for us," said Choi. "Through our cooperation with KOS, we intend to actively support the expansion of U.S. shipbuilding and maritime infrastructure, while also exploring additional areas of collaboration, including opportunities involving floating assets."

"Kiewit has a long history of delivering some of North America's most complex industrial and marine projects," said Johnson. "By combining our extensive fabrication and EPC project execution expertise with HD Hyundai's shipbuilding experience, we're creating new opportunities to support the growth of U.S. shipbuilding while helping strengthen the nation's maritime industrial base for the future."

HD Hyundai brings more than five decades of experience delivering some of the world's most advanced commercial, offshore and naval vessels from its shipyards in South Korea and abroad. As the world's largest shipbuilder and a global leader in marine engines, HD Hyundai combines large-scale, digitally integrated manufacturing capabilities with deep engineering, procurement and construction expertise across the full maritime value chain. Through this partnership with KOS, HD Hyundai is committed to supporting U.S. shipbuilding programs and helping expand America's shipbuilding capacity under the Korea–U.S. industrial cooperation framework.

KOS brings decades of experience delivering complex fabrication and marine construction projects from its Gulf Coast facilities. As part of Kiewit Corporation, KOS combines large-scale fabrication capabilities with deep engineering, procurement and construction expertise, positioning the company to support commercial and government shipbuilding programs and help expand U.S. shipbuilding capacity.

About HD Hyundai

HD Hyundai (formerly Hyundai Heavy Industries Group) is a leading South Korean conglomerate and the world's largest shipbuilding and heavy industries group. Following its transition to a holding company structure in 2018, HD Hyundai operates through HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering, HD Hyundai XiteSolution, and HD Hyundai Oilbank, which oversee the Group's shipbuilding, construction equipment, and energy businesses, respectively.

About Kiewit

Kiewit is one of North America’s largest and most respected construction and engineering organizations. With its roots dating back to 1884, the employee-owned organization operates through a network of subsidiaries in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Guam. Kiewit offers construction and engineering services in a variety of markets including power; transportation; industrial; water; oil, gas and chemical; marine; building and mining. Kiewit had 2025 revenues of $18.2 billion and employs 34,500 staff and craft employees.