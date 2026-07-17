Report on the unaudited financial performance of the bank during the six month of 2026

Urbo bankas UAB, company code 112027077, address: Konstitucijos pr.18B, Vilnius.

In the first half of 2026, the profit of Urbo Bankas grew by nearly one-fifth

In the first half of this year, Urbo Bankas earned 3.4 million euros in net profit, 17.2 per cent more than during the same period last year, when profit totalled 2.9 million euros. During the first six months of this year, the bank continued to steadily increase its other key performance indicators, seeing growth in its loan portfolio, deposit volumes, net interest income and total assets.

As of the last day of June this year, the loan portfolio of Urbo Bankas stood at 593 million euros, up 23.8 per cent compared to the first half of 2025. Deposit volumes rose by 17.8 per cent to 719 million euros during the same period, while net interest income increased by 15.9 per cent to 13.5 million euros.

“The results for the first half of the year show that a consistent focus on financing small and medium-sized businesses and on long-term relationships with clients enables us to maintain sustainable growth. We are seeing active investment by companies, and the growing volume of deposits also confirms retail clients’ confidence in the bank”, says Marius Arlauskas, Head of Administration of Urbo Bankas.

What can we expect in the second half of the year?

According to Mr. Arlauskas, when analysing the macroeconomic environment in the near term, the greatest negative impact on both businesses and households could come from accelerating inflation caused by higher energy prices.

“In mid-June, the Bank of Lithuania (BoL) released its latest macroeconomic forecasts, noting that annual inflation in our country could exceed 5 per cent in 2026. If that happens, it could affect both business opportunities and consumer spending”, Mr. Arlauskas points out.

That said, this effect should be at least partially offset by an increase in average wages, which is expected to outpace price increases over the next two and a half years. The BoL expects average wages to rise by 8.7 per cent this year, with growth rates of 6.9 per cent and 7.2 per cent in 2027 and 2028, respectively.

The BoL’s forecasts for Lithuania’s gross domestic product (GDP) in 2026 also remain optimistic; GDP is expected to grow by 2.7 per cent this year.

“This indicates that the fundamentals of the Lithuanian economy remain strong. Given the rising levels of investment, increasing household incomes and growing purchasing power, we expect demand for credit to remain strong in the second half of this year. This environment creates the conditions for continued, steady growth in business volume while maintaining responsible risk management”, says Mr. Arlauskas.

At the end of the first half of 2026, the total assets of Urbo Bankas amounted to 808 million euros, an increase of 17.5 per cent compared to a year earlier. The bank’s shareholders’ equity increased by 7.7 per cent over the year and amounted to 70.5 million euros as of 30 June of this year.

In the second quarter of 2026, compared with the same period last year, the bank’s net fee and commission income decreased by 1.6 per cent to 1.4 million euros. Net profit from foreign currency transactions increased by 79,000 euros over the year and amounted to 0.9 million euros in the second quarter of this year.

At the end of June 2026, Urbo Bankas had 283 employees and its customer service network consisted of 25 regional branches.

For more information please contact: Julius Ivaška, Head of Business Division, tel. +370 601 04 453, e-mail media@urbo.lt



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