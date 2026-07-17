TEXITcoin to join Blockchain Futurist Conference Toronto as Gold Sponsor

McKinney, Texas, July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TEXITcoin has announced its participation as a Gold Sponsor of the Blockchain Futurist Conference , held July 21-22 at the Rebel Entertainment Complex and Cabana Pool Bar in Toronto. The sponsorship reflects TEXITcoin's continued commitment to engaging with the builders, miners, and infrastructure providers shaping the next phase of the honest money movement.

The Blockchain Futurist Conference brings together thousands of attendees from across blockchain, Web3, and AI, including operators, developers, investors, and long-time industry voices. Now positioned as Canada's leading Web3 and AI experience, the event is known for pairing serious technical content with genuine networking, drawing companies and speakers from across the crypto ecosystem to Toronto each year.

As part of the sponsorship, Bobby Gray will take the Futurist stage for a keynote titled "The Future of Money Won't Build Itself." The session argues that the future of money is not inevitable. It will not arrive through market cycles or by waiting for perfect conditions, but instead, it gets built by people with conviction who keep solving real problems through uncertainty, criticism, and volatility. Gray's talk frames resilience as the defining trait behind every transformational financial innovation in history, not just a personal quality but the throughline of the industry itself.

By joining as a Gold Sponsor, TEXITcoin reinforces its presence in the Canadian market while standing alongside a community that values transparency, real infrastructure, and proof of work as the foundation of sound money. The company sees events like this as an opportunity to connect directly with builders and operators who share a belief that money should be backed by real work and real infrastructure rather than created by decree.

"We built TEXITcoin on the idea that honest money comes from honest work," said Bobby Gray, founder of TEXITcoin. "Being in Toronto for Futurist puts us in the room with people who are actually building the infrastructure layer of this industry. That is where we want to be."

TEXITcoin continues to expand its footprint as a Layer 1 Scrypt Proof-of-Work network mined in Texas, with mining infrastructure and payment tools designed around the same principles that guide its Gold Sponsorship of Futurist. Real work, real infrastructure, and real utility over speculation.

As preparations continue for Toronto, TEXITcoin looks forward to meeting builders and industry professionals from across the region and taking part in conversations that help shape the next chapter of honest money.

About TEXITcoin

TEXITcoin (TXC) is a Layer 1 Scrypt Proof-of-Work cryptocurrency mined in Texas, with no premine and no team allocation. TEXITcoin is part of the honest money movement, built on the idea that money should be backed by real work and real infrastructure rather than created by decree. TXC has traded on public exchanges since June 2024.