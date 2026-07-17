AB Novaturas notification on the allocation of new shares to Mr Neşet Koçkar and on the final number of the allocated new shares

On 17 July 2026, the Board of AB Novaturas (hereinafter - the Company), referring to the resolutions of the (repeated) annual general meeting of shareholders of the Company held on 12 June 2026 (hereinafter - the Resolutions), also the resolution of the Board of the Company adopted on 15 July 2026 on the allocation of new shares to the Existing Shareholders of the Company (as described in the exemption document of the Company, dated 30 June 2026), inter alia decided: (i) to allocate 10,010,362 new shares to Mr Neşet Koçkar (from this number 3,436,477 shares were allocated to Mr. Neşet Koçkar upon his exercise of his pre-emptive right, and 6,573,885 shares were allocated upon the subscription of shares not subscribed for by other shareholders of the Company); (ii) to determine that the final number of new shares of the Company issued in fulfilment of the Resolutions is 10,294,119; and (iii) to determine that the increase of the Company’s authorised capital by issuing the above-mentioned number of new shares is deemed completed.

Following the above-mentioned exemption document of the Company, expected settlement of the new shares to the Existing Shareholders’ securities accounts is on or about 21 July 2026.



Aleksejs Kriščuks

CEO

investors@novaturas.lt