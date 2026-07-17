Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market Size Worth USD 140.02 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, United States, July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market Size was valued at USD 20.57 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 140.02 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 21.14% during 2026–2035, according to a new report by SNS Insider. Growing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, predictive modeling, electronic health records (EHRs), and value-based healthcare is accelerating demand for predictive analytics platforms across healthcare providers, payers, and life science organizations worldwide.

Healthcare organizations are increasingly deploying predictive analytics platforms to improve clinical decision-making, population health management, hospital operations, revenue cycle optimization, and early disease detection. Rising adoption of AI, machine learning, and electronic health records (EHRs), combined with government-led healthcare digitalization initiatives, continues to support global market expansion.





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AI Adoption and Healthcare Digital Transformation Accelerate Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market Growth

Governance and implementation of value-based care are the key factors driving growth, driven by CMS quality measurement initiatives, the 21st Century Cures Act interoperability initiative, and HIPAA guidelines that increase access to patient data. These initiatives have been pushing healthcare digitization and process efficiencies, increasing cloud-based and AI-enabled analytics platform deployment. AI-enabled and cloud-based predictive analytics platforms have constituted about 71% of overall healthcare technology investments in the United States as of June 2024.

Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market Segmentation Analysis

By Application

The Clinical category accounted for about 35.62% of the market share in 2025, thanks to the heavy use of quality benchmarking software and clinical outcomes assessment solutions within EHRs. Population Health was the most rapidly growing category at a 22.38% CAGR, as the demand for managing risks among populations was increasing with the emergence of value-based care models.

By End-Use

The Providers segment accounted for the highest market share in 2025, accounting for 52.14% of the market, owing to their direct interaction with patients and innovation of healthcare technology solutions. The Life Science Industry segment is forecast to be the fastest-growing segment, with a CAGR of 22.76%, thanks to the adoption of analytical technology by the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies for drug discovery and clinical trials.

North America Leads the Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market While Asia Pacific Registers the Fastest Growth

North America region healthcare predictive analytics market will hold the highest revenue market share, with more than 44.72% of the revenue in 2025. This region will benefit from its health information technology infrastructure, high rate of EHR implementation, interoperability, and predictive analytics through AI technology. The various government initiatives and the CMS meaningful use program will support the regional market growth.

The U.S. Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market was valued at USD 8.43 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 57.64 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 21.24%. Market growth is supported by widespread EHR adoption, AI-powered clinical decision support, cloud-based healthcare analytics, predictive modeling, regulatory initiatives, and increasing investment in value-based care.

The Europe Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market was valued at USD 5.14 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 31.88 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 20.02%. Growth is supported by GDPR-compliant health data exchange, the European Health Data Space (EHDS), AI-enabled healthcare analytics, digital hospital transformation, and expanding investments in healthcare interoperability.

The Asia Pacific region is experiencing the highest CAGR at 23.15% owing to factors such as adoption of AI in healthcare, modernization of healthcare systems by the government, increased penetration of health insurance, and rise in smartphone health applications. China, India, Japan, and South Korea regions are contributing towards this growth trend.

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Leading Market Players Listed in this Report are:

IBM Corporation

Oracle Health

Optum, Inc.

Epic Systems Corporation

SAS Institute Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Google LLC

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Philips Healthcare

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

Siemens Healthineers

McKesson Corporation

Inovalon Holdings, Inc.

Health Catalyst, Inc.

Cotiviti, Inc.

Apixio Inc.

Arcadia.io

Ayasdi AI LLC

Zynx Health

Recent Developments:

January 2025 : IBM Corporation expanded its healthcare AI portfolio with enhanced predictive analytics modules for population risk management and payer fraud detection.

: IBM Corporation expanded its healthcare AI portfolio with enhanced predictive analytics modules for population risk management and payer fraud detection. June 2024: Cerner Corporation (Oracle Health) launched an enhanced cloud-based predictive analytics suite featuring real-time inpatient demand forecasting.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

CLINICAL DECISION SUPPORT & AI ADOPTION PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you understand deployment trends across provider and payer predictive analytics platforms globally.

– helps you understand deployment trends across provider and payer predictive analytics platforms globally. POPULATION HEALTH & VALUE-BASED CARE METRICS – helps you evaluate risk stratification and chronic disease management investment trends globally.

– helps you evaluate risk stratification and chronic disease management investment trends globally. LIFE SCIENCE & DRUG DISCOVERY ANALYTICS METRICS – helps you analyze real-world evidence generation and clinical trial optimization adoption globally.

– helps you analyze real-world evidence generation and clinical trial optimization adoption globally. DATA INTEROPERABILITY & REGULATORY COMPLIANCE METRICS – helps you uncover HIPAA, GDPR, and EHDS-driven health data exchange investment globally.

– helps you uncover HIPAA, GDPR, and EHDS-driven health data exchange investment globally. CLOUD-BASED PLATFORM & CYBERSECURITY METRICS – helps you identify growth opportunities in scalable, secure predictive analytics infrastructure globally.

– helps you identify growth opportunities in scalable, secure predictive analytics infrastructure globally. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & HEALTHCARE ANALYTICS EXPANSION METRICS – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key players based on platform portfolio breadth and geographic footprint globally.

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Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 20.57 billion Market Size by 2035 USD 140.02 billion CAGR CAGR of 21.14% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Application (Operations Management, Financial, Population Health, Clinical)

• By End-Use (Payers, providers, Life Science Industry) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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