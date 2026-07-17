Financial Analytics Market Worth $36.10 Billion by 2035 as AI and Predictive Analytics Transform Enterprise Finance | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Financial Analytics Market was valued at USD 12.15 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 36.10 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 11.50% over the forecast period.

Financial Analytics Market globally is witnessing strong growth owing to growing adoption of data-driven decision making, artificial intelligence and machine learning, and cloud analytics in organizations. Increasing need for real-time analysis of finances, forecasting, detection of fraud, compliance with regulations, and predictive analysis is driving companies from various industries, such as BFSI, IT and Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, and Manufacturing to upgrade their financial management.





Download PDF Sample of Financial Analytics Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/7006

AI, Cloud Computing, and Predictive Analytics Continue to Accelerate Financial Analytics Market Growth Globally

Financial planning, forecasting, and detecting financial fraud are being increasingly undertaken through AI, machine learning, predictive analysis, and cloud computing based financial applications by enterprises across the globe. Increasing need for real time dashboards, financial analysis using intelligent systems, automatic anomaly detection, and business intelligence is making enterprise investments in financial analytics platforms more powerful. The future of enterprise finance operations is expected to see changes due to generative AI, intelligent automation, and mobile financial analytics.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Application

The segment of Revenue Management was the biggest contributor towards revenue in 2025 as a result of growing demands for real-time revenue optimization, pricing analytics, and profitability management within the enterprises. The segment of Audit & Compliance is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace throughout the forecast period on account of growing complexity of regulations, use of automated audit trails and fraud detection.

By Deployment

The Cloud Segment accounted for the major market share of about 58% in 2025 owing to its scalability, efficiency, real-time availability, and integration with artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and enterprise applications. Moreover, it is expected that the cloud segment would witness the fastest CAGR throughout the forecast period owing to rising digitalization and SaaS adoption.

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises held approximately 69% share of the revenue in 2025 due to large contract sizes, large-scale financial transactions, robust IT infrastructure, and increased deployment of analytics tools that leverage artificial intelligence technologies. The SMEs segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR due to the increasing availability of cost-effective cloud-based SaaS financial analytics tools.

By Industry

In 2025, the IT & Telecommunications segment emerged as the most dominating segment of the Financial Analytics Market because of the growing need for real-time financial tracking, revenue management, and predictive analytics. It is estimated that the BFSI segment will grow at the highest rate during the forecast period because of increasing use of AI in fraud detection, credit scoring, compliance, and personalization.

If You Need Any Customization on Financial Analytics Market Report, Inquire Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/7006

Regional Insights:

In 2025, North America accounted for approximately 35% of the global Financial Analytics Market revenue, supported by early digital transformation initiatives, widespread cloud adoption, advanced AI implementation, and significant investments in big data technologies.

The U.S. financial analytics market was valued at approximately USD 1.69 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach approximately USD 5.51 Billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 12.55%. Adoption of AI-enabled finance analytics in BFSI, healthcare, retail, and IT sectors, along with the growing investment in predictive analytics and cloud ERP solutions, is driving market growth. AI-enabled finance analytics through Oracle’s cloud ERP further boosts industry innovation.

Europe financial analytics market is estimated at USD 3.28 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 9.46 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 11.18%. Europe continues to represent a significant share of the Financial Analytics Market, driven by increasing compliance requirements under GDPR and MiFID II, rising ESG reporting initiatives, and growing enterprise investments in AI-enabled financial platforms.

The Asia Pacific market is projected to register the fastest growth throughout the forecast period owing to accelerating digital transformation, increasing enterprise IT investments, expanding cloud adoption, and growing demand for real-time financial intelligence across banking, retail, and manufacturing sectors.

Key Companies:

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

TIBCO Software Inc.

FIS Global

QlikTech International AB

Hitachi Vantara LLC

Google LLC

Microsoft Corporation

Workday, Inc.

Fiserv, Inc.

MicroStrategy Incorporated

Domo, Inc.

Anaplan, Inc.

Board International

Wolters Kluwer N.V.

Moody's Corporation

BlackLine, Inc.

Insightsoftware

Recent Developments:

2024: Hitachi announced the general availability of Hitachi iQ alongside its AI Discovery Service, enabling organizations to accelerate AI-ready infrastructure and advanced analytics capabilities.

2024: FIS acquired Dragonfly Financial Technologies, strengthening its commercial cash management capabilities through enhanced Digital One Commercial solutions.

Buy Full Research Report on Financial Analytics Market 2026-2035 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/7006

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

AI-Powered Financial Analytics & Automation Assessment – Evaluates artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, intelligent forecasting, anomaly detection, and automation capabilities transforming financial decision-making.

– Evaluates artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, intelligent forecasting, anomaly detection, and automation capabilities transforming financial decision-making. Real-Time Financial Intelligence & Performance Analysis – Examines financial reporting, executive dashboards, revenue optimization, profitability monitoring, and enterprise performance management trends.

– Examines financial reporting, executive dashboards, revenue optimization, profitability monitoring, and enterprise performance management trends. Cloud Deployment & Digital Transformation Insights – Assesses SaaS adoption, cloud migration strategies, enterprise integration, scalability, and digital finance modernization initiatives.

– Assesses SaaS adoption, cloud migration strategies, enterprise integration, scalability, and digital finance modernization initiatives. Regulatory Compliance & Risk Management Benchmarking – Provides insights into fraud detection, audit automation, regulatory reporting, governance frameworks, cybersecurity, and financial risk monitoring.

– Provides insights into fraud detection, audit automation, regulatory reporting, governance frameworks, cybersecurity, and financial risk monitoring. Enterprise Adoption & Industry Digitalization Tracker – Analyzes adoption trends across BFSI, IT & telecom, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, and SMEs driving global market expansion.

– Analyzes adoption trends across BFSI, IT & telecom, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, and SMEs driving global market expansion. Next-Generation Financial Analytics Outlook – Explores future opportunities across generative AI, predictive financial intelligence, ESG analytics, autonomous finance platforms, and intelligent business decision support.

Read Other Related Reports:

Data Analytics Market Size Report by 2035

Financial Risk Management Software Market Size Report by 2035

Real-Time Analytics Market Size Report by 2035

AI in Financial Services Market Size Report by 2035

Predictive Analytics Market Size Report by 2033

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.