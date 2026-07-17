Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa Leaders to Share Insights on AI, Emerging Liability, Medical Malpractice, and Law Firm Operations at AAJ Annual Convention in Chicago

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Multiple attorneys and leaders from Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa (RDCY) will take the stage at the American Association for Justice (AAJ) Annual Convention in Chicago, sharing their experience in artificial intelligence, emerging liability issues, law firm leadership, and complex medical malpractice litigation.

The AAJ Annual Convention brings together thousands of trial attorneys from across the country for education, collaboration, and discussion of the issues shaping the future of litigation. RDCY attorneys will contribute to several sessions throughout the convention, reflecting the firm’s continued commitment to advancing trial advocacy and leadership within the legal community.

“Our attorneys are consistently at the forefront of conversations that are changing the practice of law,” said shareholder, Troy A. Rafferty . “From the responsible use of artificial intelligence to emerging areas of liability and complex medical litigation, these presentations demonstrate the depth of experience and forward-thinking approach our team brings to the trial bar.”

RDCY attorneys participating in the 2026 AAJ Annual Convention include:

Natasha Diemer — Leading COO Connect Session

Friday, July 24, 2026

RDCY Chief Operating Officer Natasha Diemer will lead a COO Connect session focused on the operational challenges and opportunities facing today’s plaintiff law firms. The session will bring together legal operations leaders to discuss strategies for building stronger, more efficient, and future-focused organizations.

Diemer’s leadership reflects RDCY’s emphasis on strategic growth, innovation, and creating the infrastructure necessary to support exceptional client advocacy.

Sean C. Domnick — “AI Focus Groups: The Promise, the Pitfalls, and How to Do Them Right”

Sunday, July 26, 2026 | 2:20 PM – 2:55 PM

RDCY shareholder and past AAJ president, Sean Domnick will lecture on the evolving role of artificial intelligence in litigation preparation during the Advocacy Track session: “Takeaways From Seeds of Success and Artificial Intelligence: Proven Principles of Persuasion to be Used in Preparation, Negotiation, and Trial,” presented by the Stalwarts/Hall of Fame Committee.

Domnick will explore how AI-powered focus groups can assist trial lawyers while addressing the limitations, ethical considerations, and practical steps attorneys should understand before incorporating these tools into their preparation process.

Madeline Pendley — “Emerging Platform Liability: Professional Responsibility, Child Safety, and Negligence in Online Environments”

Monday, July 27, 2026 | 8:35 AM CT

RDCY attorney Madeline Pendley will present on emerging legal issues surrounding online platforms, including questions of professional responsibility, child safety, and negligence in digital environments.

As litigation involving technology companies and online platforms continues to evolve, Pendley will examine the legal theories and challenges shaping this developing area of liability.

Matthew W. Sowell — Stroke Litigation Group Co-Chair

Monday, July 27, 2026 | 2:30 PM – 4:30 PM

RDCY partner Matt Sowell will serve as Co-Chair of the Stroke Litigation Group program at AAJ, helping lead discussion among attorneys handling complex medical malpractice matters involving stroke care.

The program will begin with introductory remarks and litigation group updates from Co-Chairs Matt Sowell of RDCY and fellow group leadership.

The session will also feature a presentation titled “Is There Still a Cause of Action for Failure to Timely Give tPA/Tenecteplase in a Thrombectomy World?” by Kenneth Fischer, M.D., a neurologist with extensive experience in acute ischemic stroke care and stroke center leadership.

Through its attorneys’ participation at AAJ, RDCY continues to strengthen its role as a leader within the plaintiff trial bar, bringing together legal innovation, courtroom experience, and a commitment to advancing justice for injured individuals and their families.

About Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa

Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa is a leading Florida law firm dedicated to advocating for victims of mass torts, medical malpractice and corporate negligence. With a track record of holding powerful institutions accountable, the firm fights for justice on behalf of individuals and families affected by preventable harm.

Press Contact:

Natasha Diemer

Chief Strategy Officer (CSO)

Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa

Phone: (561) 516-5168

Email: Natasha@pbglaw.com