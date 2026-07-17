Military Drone (UAV) Market to Reach USD 22.81 Billion by 2030, Growing at 7.6% CAGR, Says MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Military Drone (UAV) Market is projected to grow from USD 34.85 billion in 2026 to USD 109.22 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 25.7%, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The market was valued at USD 28.05 billion in 2025, with growth driven by rising defense budgets, demand for ISR, precision strike, and electronic warfare capabilities, increasing geopolitical tensions, and advancements in AI, autonomy, and swarm technologies. Procurement of cost-effective tactical UAVs is accelerating adoption across both major defense powers and emerging economies.

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Key Market Highlights

Market size, 2026: USD 34.85 billion

USD 34.85 billion Market forecast, 2031: USD 109.22 billion

USD 109.22 billion Growth rate: CAGR of 25.7% from 2026 to 2031

CAGR of 25.7% from 2026 to 2031 Largest region, 2026: North America

North America Leading segment by Application: ISR

ISR Fastest-growing Type: Fixed wing

Fixed wing Report scope: 190 market data tables, 100 figures, 320 pages

190 market data tables, 100 figures, 320 pages Key players: Northrop Grumman (US), RTX (US), General Atomics (US), Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (Israel), and Teledyne FLIR LLC (US)

Why This Market Matters

Military drones have moved from a specialized surveillance tool to a core pillar of modern defense strategy, reshaping how armed forces conduct reconnaissance, precision strike, and battlefield decision-making. As unconventional threats, asymmetric warfare, and contested airspace scenarios become more common, unmanned platforms give militaries a way to extend situational awareness and strike capability while reducing risk to personnel. This shift is part of a broader transformation across the unmanned defense ecosystem: analysis of the wider military drones landscape shows the same underlying forces — AI-enabled autonomy, swarm coordination, and manned-unmanned teaming — reshaping procurement priorities across small, tactical, and strategic drone classes, and across combat, ISR, logistics, and training missions. For defense planners and industry stakeholders, the Military Drone (UAV) Market's growth signals a durable, structural shift in how nations plan to fight, defend borders, and project intelligence capability.

Market Overview

The Military Drone (UAV) Market is segmented by platform (small, tactical, strategic), application (UCAVs, ISR, delivery), type (fixed wing, rotary wing, hybrid), MTOW (<150 kg, 150–1,200 kg, >1,200 kg), speed (subsonic, supersonic), operation mode (remotely piloted, optionally piloted, fully autonomous), launch mode (vertical take-off, automatic take-off and landing, catapult launcher, hand launched), and propulsion (fuel powered, battery powered). The market spans North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa, with country-level analysis across 19 countries.

Analyst Perspective

According to MarketsandMarkets™, strategic drones dominate the market by platform, driven by their unmatched endurance, high-altitude surveillance, and global strike capabilities, making them indispensable for intelligence-driven missions and large-scale defense operations. ISR leads by application, as the demand for watching, tracking, and gathering intelligence faces fewer political constraints than combat missions and offers more practical utility than delivery drones. Optionally piloted systems are expected to dominate by operation mode, reflecting militaries' preference for dual flexibility — the ability to operate a platform with or without a pilot, enhancing mission adaptability and reducing risk.

This mirrors insights from the broader military drones landscape, where AI adoption is similarly concentrated on practical tasks such as route planning, target cueing, sensor processing, and collaborative flight, rather than autonomy for its own sake. Military drone providers are increasingly pursuing venture capital investment, partnerships, and joint ventures to accelerate drone technology advancement, while growing military expenditure across countries is creating opportunities for drone startups to collaborate with government bodies and established defense companies.

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Segment Analysis

By Platform: Strategic drones dominated the market in 2025, supported by their long endurance, high-altitude surveillance capability, and global strike reach, positioning them as indispensable for intelligence-driven missions and large-scale operations.

By Application: ISR dominated in 2025, driven by sustained demand for intelligence, tracking, and surveillance across military operations, while UCAVs and delivery applications continue to expand as force-multiplier and logistics-support use cases.

By Type: Fixed-wing drones hold the dominant share, driven by demand for longer endurance, higher altitude, and greater payload capacity, excelling in ISR and strike missions with cost efficiency and proven reliability.

By Speed: Subsonic drones dominate the market owing to their cost-effectiveness, fuel efficiency, and extended endurance for ISR and strike missions, while supersonic drones remain limited to niche, high-speed applications due to cost and complexity.

By Operation Mode: Optionally piloted drones are expected to dominate, offering dual flexibility between manned and unmanned operation, enhancing mission adaptability across varied combat scenarios.

By MTOW: The >1,200 kg segment continues to drive the market, supported by its ability to carry heavier payloads, advanced sensors, and weapons systems for strategic missions.

By Propulsion: Fuel-powered drones dominate, offering longer endurance, higher payload capacity, and extended range better suited for ISR and combat missions compared to battery-powered alternatives.

Regional Analysis

North America accounts for the largest share of the Military Drone (UAV) Market, supported by significant defense expenditure and a strong presence of leading UAV manufacturers in the region. The Middle East & Africa region is expected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period, registering increasing adoption of cost-effective tactical UAVs for ISR and precision missions, supported by foreign partnerships and growing defense modernization programs across countries such as Nigeria, South Africa, and North African nations. This regional growth pattern is consistent with the broader unmanned systems landscape, where Middle Eastern defense procurement reflects a mix of established and increasingly domestic production capabilities, alongside continued investment from Europe and Asia Pacific in tactical ISR, border-monitoring platforms, and collaborative combat aircraft technologies.

Key Industry Trends

The emergence of non-traditional adversaries and asymmetric warfare is increasing demand for cost-effective UAV-based surveillance, reconnaissance, and strike capabilities.

Rising advancements in avionics technologies are enhancing UAV navigation, sensor integration, and mission performance.

Growing use of UAVs for cargo delivery in military operations is opening new opportunities for logistics and resupply missions in hostile or remote areas.

Technological advancements in drone payloads are expanding mission flexibility across surveillance, electronic warfare, and strike roles.

A lack of skilled and trained operators remains a key restraint, limiting full exploitation of advanced UAV capabilities across defense forces.

Concerns and calls to ban fully autonomous drones continue to shape regulatory and ethical debate around autonomy levels in combat systems.

As seen across the broader military drones landscape, defining secure identification and communication protocols is becoming critical to prevent misuse, hijacking, and unauthorized engagement as UAV usage scales globally.

Competitive Landscape

MarketsandMarkets™ identifies Northrop Grumman Corporation, RTX Corporation, and Teledyne FLIR LLC as Star players in the Military Drone (UAV) Market Company Evaluation Matrix, reflecting their established product portfolios, strong market presence, and broad geographical footprint. Lockheed Martin Corporation is recognized as an Emerging Leader, a high-potential company positioned to become a significant player in the military drone sector.

Other key players profiled in the report include Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, AeroVironment, Inc., The Boeing Company, Airbus, Textron Inc., Elbit Systems Ltd., Dassault Aviation, BAE Systems plc, Thales Group, Leonardo S.p.A., Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc., and BAYKAR TECH, along with startups and SMEs such as Dynetics, Inc., Robotican Corporation, Griffon Aerospace, Shield AI, and Bluebird Aero Systems Ltd. Major players have adopted both organic and inorganic strategies, including partnerships and acquisitions — for example, Northrop Grumman and Raytheon (RTX) have collaborated to enhance advanced ISR and strike-capable UAV systems.

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