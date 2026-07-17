Bitget Uses AI to Connect Crypto and Wall Street Ahead of Earnings Season





VICTORIA, Seychelles, July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget , the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), has upgraded its AI assistant GetAgent with GetAgent AI Briefing, a new research interface designed to help users navigate both crypto and US equities through a single AI-generated daily brief. Launching ahead of the US earnings season, the feature reflects Bitget's broader vision of building an AI-native exchange where access to global markets is matched by the ability to understand them.

For many crypto-native investors, the challenge lies in interpreting an entirely different market shaped by earnings, analyst ratings, valuation metrics, and macroeconomic events. Information is often spread across research reports, technical charts, and market commentary, creating complexity long before a trade is placed.

GetAgent AI Briefing was built to bridge that gap. Available directly from an asset's trading page, it combines technical analysis, analyst consensus, earnings previews and recaps, market sentiment, and key bullish and bearish signals into a structured AI-generated brief that updates as market conditions evolve. Rather than replacing research, it distills it into a format that can be understood in seconds.

"Last month, I shared that one of the principles behind Universal Exchange is making trading simpler," said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget. "Listing more assets isn't enough if users still have to navigate multiple reports and data sources to make sense of them. An AI-native exchange should reduce that burden. GetAgent AI Briefing is one example of how we're putting that philosophy into practice."

The launch builds on Bitget's recent expansion into traditional financial markets through Stocks 2.0 and Stock+, extending the Universal Exchange vision beyond market access to decision-making. While UEX brings crypto and traditional assets into one trading environment, GetAgent serves as the intelligence layer that helps users move confidently between them.

According to internal platform data, GetAgent now records more than 100,000 daily visits reflecting growing demand for AI-assisted trading tools. The GetAgent AI Briefing covers both crypto assets and US equities, aligned with Bitget's strategy of bringing global markets together through one account, one experience, and increasingly, one source of intelligence.

About Bitget

Bitget is the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX) , serving over 125 million users and offering access to over 2M crypto tokens, 500+ tokenized stocks, ETFs, commodities, FX, and precious metals such as gold. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI agent, which co-pilots trade execution. Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships such as MotoGP™ . Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. Bitget currently leads in the tokenized TradFi market, providing the industry's lowest fees and highest liquidity across 150 regions worldwide.

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