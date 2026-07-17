AVAV DEADLINE: The Gross Law Firm Reminds AeroVironment, Inc. Investors of Upcoming Securities Class Action Deadline

NEW YORK, July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV).

Shareholders who purchased shares of AVAV during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CONTACT US HERE:

https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/aerovironment-loss-submission-form-2/?id=194325&from=3

CLASS PERIOD: June 25, 2025 to March 10, 2026

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) AeroVironment understated the likelihood that it would imminently face competition from other vendors for the work it performed in connection with the U.S. Space Force’s Satellite Communication Augmentation Resource program and the U.S. Space Force’s ongoing efforts to modernize the Satellite Control Network; (ii) accordingly, defendants overstated AeroVironment’s business and financial prospects; and (iii) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: July 27, 2026 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/aerovironment-loss-submission-form-2/?id=194325&from=3

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of AVAV during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is July 27, 2026. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

WHY GROSS LAW FIRM? The Gross Law Firm is a nationally recognized class action law firm, and our mission is to protect the rights of all investors who have suffered as a result of deceit, fraud, and illegal business practices. The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a company lead to artificial inflation of the company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

The Gross Law Firm

15 West 38th Street, 12th floor

New York, NY, 10018

Email: dg@securitiesclasslaw.com

Phone: (646) 453-8903

