Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Investors of Pending Investigation Into Securities Claims Involving International Business Machines (IBM)

NEW YORK, July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) shares fell more than 24% after IBM released preliminary second-quarter 2026 results and reduced its near-term revenue and earnings outlook tied in part to a reduction in consumer spending as purchasing shifts toward constrained server, storage, and memory supply. IBM investors who saw losses today should act while trading records and account details remain close at hand. Shareholders who suffered losses are encouraged to submit their IBM loss details .

Levi & Korsinsky is investigating potential securities law violations involving IBM’s statements about AI demand, Gen AI business activity, and 2026 growth expectations, particularly in light of customer purchasing decisions. Notably, On April 23, 2026, IBM’s CEO, Arvind Krishna, claimed the Company was able to “somewhat mitigate” these infrastructure supply constraints as they are some of the “early users of their newest memory technologies.” Moreover, IBM’s CFO, James J. Kavanaugh, highlighted that the ongoing “supply chain dislocation, around commodity costs, in particular around memory, has a de minimis impact to us overall.”

The investigation concerns, in part, whether IBM’s acknowledgement of the ongoing issues in the supply chain positioned them to be well suited to “anticipate the magnitude of the capex reprioritization” among its client base that allegedly occurred during the second quarter.

If you lost money on IBM, send your loss details to Levi & Korsinsky or call (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP -- Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report.

Frequently Asked Questions About the IBM Investigation

Q: Who is conducting the IBM investigation? A: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is investigating potential securities law violations on behalf of investors who purchased IBM securities and suffered losses.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the IBM investigation? A: Investors who purchased IBM stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: Which statements are being reviewed in the IBM investigation? A: The investigation concerns IBM statements regarding AI adoption, Gen AI business activity, and 2026 growth expectations. After IBM released preliminary second-quarter 2026 results and reduced its near-term outlook tied in part to AI-related spending, shares fell nearly 25%.

Q: What do IBM investors need to do right now? A: Investors should gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any sale information. These records help evaluate documented losses.

Q: What documents do I need to participate? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my IBM shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased and whether you suffered losses, not whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to participate. Securities investigations and any resulting legal actions are generally handled on a contingency basis, with no upfront fees, no retainer, and no out-of-pocket costs.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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