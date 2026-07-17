GPGI Class Action Notice: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of the Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the GPGI, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired GPGI, Inc. (NYSE: GPGI) Class A common stock between November 3, 2025 and May 6, 2026. GPGI, Inc. has historically operated a financial technology and security business. Prior to the Company’s January 2026 rebranding, GPGI Class A common stock traded under the ticker symbol “CMPO.” After the rebranding, it traded under the ticker symbol “GPGI.”

For more information, submit a form, email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or give us a call at (800) 350-6003.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that GPCI, Inc. (GPGI) Misled Investors Regarding the Value and Benefits of the Husky Acquisition

According to the complaint, on November 3, 2025, CompoSecure announced that it had entered into an agreement to acquire Husky Technologies Limited. Defendants touted the purported value, operational and financial strength, and growth prospects of Husky to secure shareholder support of the Husky acquisition. On January 12, 2026, CompoSecure announced the completion of the Husky acquisition and that the Company would be rebranding as “GPGI, Inc.”

Plaintiff alleges that during the class period, defendants failed to disclose:

(a) that defendants had materially overstated the value of Husky;

(b) that Husky was not on track to achieve the revenue and Adjusted EBITDA targets provided in the Proxy Statement and such targets lacked a reasonable basis in objective fact; and

(c) that a primary motivation of the Husky Acquisition was to generate millions of dollars in fees for Resolute Holdings and the Individual Defendants, rather than to create long-term value for CompoSecure shareholders.

Plaintiff alleges that on February 26, 2026, short seller Jehoshaphat Research (“JR”) announced a new report that claimed GPGI had overstated the value of Husky in order obtain shareholder approval for the Husky acquisition. Since the publication of the JR Report on February 26, 2026, GPGI’s share price declined from a close of $23.12 per share to $12.94 per share on May 7, 2026, a decline of 44%.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against GPGI, Inc. Shareholders who wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must submit their papers to the court by September 15, 2026. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here .

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, Robbins LLP has helped restore more than $1 billion in value to shareholders, secured some of the largest recoveries in shareholder derivative litigation history, and achieved governance reforms at over 400 Fortune 1000 companies.

"Behind everything we do is the belief that companies should be governed responsibly, fiduciaries should be held accountable, and shareholders deserve transparency and fairness," said Brian J. Robbins, Founding Partner of Robbins LLP.

To be notified if a class action against GPGI, Inc. settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

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Contact:

Aaron Dumas, Jr.

Robbins LLP

5060 Shoreham Pl., Ste. 300

San Diego, CA 92122

adumas@robbinsllp.com

(800) 350-6003

www.robbinsllp.com



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