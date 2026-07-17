Gaudenzia Chief Clinical Officer to Present at National Addiction Treatment Conference

Philadelphia, PA, July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaudenzia, Inc., one of the nation's largest nonprofit providers of addiction treatment and recovery services, announced today that Chief Clinical Officer Trish Caldwell, MFT, LPC, CAADC, CCDP-D, will present at the 2026 Cape Cod Symposium on Addictive Disorders, the premier national conference for addiction treatment and behavioral health professionals. The conference is scheduled for August 6-9, 2026, at the Rhode Island Convention Center in Providence, RI.

Caldwell will lead a three-hour workshop titled "Breaking the Silence: Evidenced-Based Practices in Addressing Suicidality in Behavioral Health." The session aims to equip clinicians with effective strategies for assessing and managing suicide risk within behavioral health treatment settings.

"Suicide risk among individuals with substance use disorders is dramatically underaddressed in our field," said Caldwell. "This workshop is designed to provide clinicians with the tools and confidence necessary to engage in life-saving conversations and interventions."

"Recovery begins the moment we break the silence. When we have the courage and confidence to speak openly about addiction and suicide, we replace secrecy with connection, fear with hope, and shame with the possibility of healing,” Caldwell added.

The workshop will cover evidence-based suicide risk assessment protocols, integration of prevention strategies within addiction treatment settings, and practical frameworks for clinical teams to identify and respond to at-risk individuals. Caldwell's approach aligns with Gaudenzia's commitment to trauma-informed, person-centered care across all levels of treatment.

"Trish's selection as a featured speaker at national conference underscores the clinical leadership Gaudenzia brings to the field," said Deja Gilbert, CEO of Gaudenzia. "Her work advancing suicide prevention protocols within addiction treatment is exactly the kind of innovation our field needs."

Gaudenzia operates 49 locations and over 100 programs across three states, serving more than 20,000 individuals annually through a comprehensive continuum of addiction treatment, mental health services, and supportive housing. Under Caldwell's leadership, Gaudenzia has expanded its Training Institute, clinical curriculum, and trauma-informed care initiatives.

For more information about the Cape Cod Symposium, visit the event’s official website. www.hmpglobalevents.com/cape-cod-symposium.

About Gaudenzia

Founded in 1968, Gaudenzia is one of the largest nonprofit providers of substance use disorder treatment and recovery support services in the Mid-Atlantic region. With a mission rooted in compassion, community, and clinical excellence, Gaudenzia serves thousands of individuals each year across multiple states through residential treatment, outpatient services, medication-assisted treatment, and supportive housing programs. Learn more at www.gaudenzia.org

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