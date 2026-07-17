PLNT Class Action Reminder: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of the Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Planet Fitness, Inc. Securities Class Action

SAN DIEGO, July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) common stock between November 6, 2025 and May 5, 2026. Planet Fitness is one of the largest franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the world by member count and location footprint.

For more information, submit a form, email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or give us a call at (800) 350-6003.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Planet Fitness, Inc. (PLNT) Misled Investors Regarding its Long-Term Prospects

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to the Company’s ability to nationally rollout the Black Card price increase, to Planet Fitness’ projected membership growth outlook and associated sales growth, and to the Company’s ability to drive new joins on its existing marketing campaign, purportedly saving the Company additional funds, while also minimizing risks from seasonality, weather-related events, and general macroeconomic fluctuations. In truth, the Company’s projections, both for fiscal 2026 and in its three-year growth algorithm, fell short of reality; Planet Fitness could not continue to grow its membership rate at the level necessary without a significant overhaul to its marketing message or the introduction of new marketing campaigns, nor could it proceed with the planned rollout of the Black Card price increase that such guidance was significantly reliant upon.

Plaintiff alleges that on May 7, 2026, Planet Fitness announced its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026, revealing that its critical peak sign-up period was off to a slower-than-expected start internally. Management slashed full-year 2026 growth guidance, notably slashing same-store growth from 4-5% to only 1%, and completely withdrew its long-term three-year growth algorithm it had introduced just six months prior. Planet Fitness attributed these results to an over-pivoted marketing campaign that failed to resonate with its core customer base, alongside external competition, macroeconomic, and weather-related impacts. Management then announced they were pausing the planned national rollout of the Black Card price increase to prioritize revitalizing new membership growth. On this news, Planet Fitness stock fell from a closing market price of $63.96 per share on May 6, 2026, to $44.01 per share on May 7, 2026, a decline of about 31.19% in the span of just a single day.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Planet Fitness, Inc. Shareholders who wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the class should contact Robbins LLP. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here .

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002.

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Contact:

Aaron Dumas, Jr.

Robbins LLP

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