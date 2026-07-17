Data Center Direct-to-chip Cooling Market worth $17.31 billion by 2032, at 26.5%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In terms of value, the Data Center Direct-to-chip Cooling Market projected to grow from USD 3.33 billion in 2026 to USD 17.31 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 26.5% during the forecast period, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. Demand for direct-to-chip cooling solutions in global data centers is increasing as organizations seek efficient space utilization and higher processing power within their existing data center footprints. Data center operators aiming to achieve peak performance from their equipment are shifting toward smaller, more powerful computing systems that require specialized cooling, making direct-to-chip systems well suited to their needs. Data center owners are motivated to implement cooling systems because operational expenses, especially electricity costs, will decrease as power usage effectiveness improves over time. The deployment of advanced semiconductor technologies, including new processors built for artificial intelligence and machine learning applications, has created additional thermal challenges at the chip level, making direct-to-chip cooling solutions essential. Equipment reliability and uptime have become important concerns for operators, leading them to choose solutions that keep equipment at safe temperatures and prevent overheating. The convergence of direct-to-chip cooling technology and digital infrastructure development has created a global trend that is driving increased adoption of direct-to-chip cooling systems.

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227 - Market Data Tables

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List of Key Players in Data Center Direct-to-chip Cooling Market:

Vertiv Group Corp. (US) Super Micro Computer, Inc. (US) Modine Manufacturing Company (US) DCX Liquid Cooling Systems (Poland) Schneider Electric (France)

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in Data Center Direct-to-chip Cooling Market:

Drivers: Rising AI, HPC, and hyperscale workloads Restraint: High initial capital investment. Opportunity: Expansion of edge and modular data centers. Challenge: Leakage and reliability risks.

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Key Findings of the Study:

By type, the single-phase segment is expected to account for the largest market share, in terms of value. By coolant type, the water-glycol-based coolant segment is projected to register the fastest growth in the data center direct-to-chip cooling market, in terms of value, during the forecast period. By end user, the hyperscale segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing in the data center direct-to-chip cooling market, in terms of value, during the forecast period. North America is projected to account for the largest market share in terms of value.

The single-phase direct-to-chip cooling segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the data center direct-to-chip cooling market, primarily due to its operational simplicity, cost efficiency, and ease of integration into existing data center infrastructures. The single-phase cooling system uses a liquid coolant that remains in the liquid state throughout heat transfer, simplifying system design by eliminating the need for complex phase-change mechanisms. The system provides data center operators with a dependable cooling solution that can be expanded whenever required without increasing operational risks or maintenance work. Existing server architectures can rapidly adopt single-phase systems because they require only minor adjustments for new and retrofit installations. The need for efficient and practical cooling solutions has increased as high-density computing becomes more popular in AI and cloud environments, while single-phase direct-to-chip systems deliver performance at affordable costs. The thermal performance of single-phase systems improves through ongoing developments in cold-plate design, coolant efficiency, and flow management technologies, enabling these systems to handle increasing heat loads while achieving energy efficiency, thus driving their rapid expansion during the forecast period.

Based on coolant type, the water-glycol-based coolants segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The data center direct-to-chip cooling market will experience its fastest growth through the water-glycol-based coolants segment because this technology delivers exceptional thermal performance and operational safety, operating reliably across diverse data center environments. Water-glycol mixtures provide excellent heat-transfer capacity, protect against freezing, and prevent corrosion, making them suitable for all temperature ranges across warm and cold climates that experience temperature changes. Data center operators can deploy direct-to-chip cooling systems in different geographic locations because these systems require no major alterations to their existing coolant management procedures. Because existing HVAC and liquid cooling systems already use water-glycol solutions, integrating a direct-to-chip architecture is more cost-efficient than using specialized dielectric fluids. The growing desire for longer system operation with less maintenance drives adoption, as these coolants protect internal components while maintaining continuous flow regulation throughout their operating life. Data centers need efficient cooling solutions that support their staff because they operate high-density computing systems, which leads operators to choose water-glycol-based coolants and drives rapid growth during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the hyperscale segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The hyperscale segment is expected to show the fastest growth rate in the data center direct-to-chip cooling market because large cloud and technology companies establish extensive infrastructure and operate high-density computing environments. Hyperscale operators continuously build large data center facilities because demand for cloud services, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and big data processing requires advanced processors that generate high chip-level heat. This market requires organizations to implement effective cooling systems, including direct-to-chip cooling, which enables heat extraction from essential equipment. Hyperscale data centers achieve operational efficiency and performance optimization through their design, enabling them to adopt new cooling technologies that reduce energy use while enhancing system performance. The ability to implement liquid cooling systems at scale, combined with the development of new server technologies, drives this business sector toward growth. Hyperscale operators use their financial resources and technical expertise to create new cooling systems and implement them in their construction projects, making them the main forces generating demand for direct-to-chip cooling products throughout the upcoming forecast period.

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Asia Pacific will experience the highest market growth for data center direct-to-chip cooling because the region adopted advanced computing technologies, especially artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and high-performance workloads, at an early stage. Continuous investment in advanced data center infrastructure development occurs as major hyperscale operators and technology companies, such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, and Google, establish their presence in the area. Direct-to-chip cooling has become the primary choice for effective heat control because facilities now include liquid cooling systems, which have become standard equipment.

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