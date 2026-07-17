ProPlaintiff.ai Announces Strategic Investment from Christopher Stark, Co-Founder of Freestar

Phoenix, ARIZONA, July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProPlaintiff.ai, the AI-native case management platform built for personal injury law firms, today announced a strategic investment from Christopher Stark, co-founder of Freestar and founder of The Stark Fund. Stark will also serve as a strategic advisor to the company.

Christopher Stark joins ProPlaintiff.ai

Stark spent six years helping build Freestar, one of the industry's leading ad monetization platforms for web publishers, combining technology, data, and scale to help site owners maximize revenue. He now leads The Stark Fund, an AI-augmented investment firm focused on identifying businesses with durable free cash flow growth. His portfolio also includes investments in Medialive and UNIE, Inc., and he currently serves as an advisor to GoGo CTV.

"Having Chris backing us at ProPlaintiff.ai both as an investor and advisor is yet another sign that we're building something big," said Jason Turnquist, co-founder of ProPlaintiff.ai. "Having someone who built and scaled a company of Freestar's caliber is a huge step, and we can't wait to start building together."

"ProPlaintiff.ai is exactly the kind of company I want to back. The technology is real, constantly improving, and the team is moving fast," said Christopher Stark, founder and managing partner of The Stark Fund. "What they're building for personal injury firms is something that will change an entire industry. I'm excited to get in early and help push this forward."

ProPlaintiff.ai enables personal injury law firms to automate case management, draft demand letters, build medical chronologies, and analyze evidence, all from one platform. Firms report an average 80% increase in efficiency, giving solo practitioners and small firms the tools to compete directly with large settlement mills while maintaining complete attorney oversight.

Terms of the investment were not disclosed.

About ProPlaintiff.ai

ProPlaintiff.ai is the leading legal AI platform designed for personal injury law firms, providing comprehensive case management, document review, medical chronologies, demand letter generation, and media analysis. Our secure solution that helps attorneys save time, strengthen their cases, and maximize client outcomes.

Press Inquiries

Davis Page

info [at] proplaintiff.ai

https://proplaintiff.ai

404 S Mill Ave, Suite C-201

Tempe, Arizona 85281

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=7heeOSTQ-9k