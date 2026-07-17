Uplinq Named to Newsweek’s America’s Greatest Startup Workplaces 2026

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uplinq, a provider of technology-enabled bookkeeping and tax solutions for small businesses, has been named to Newsweek’s America’s Greatest Startup Workplaces 2026.

The annual ranking, developed by Newsweek in partnership with market data research firm Plant-A Insights Group, recognizes 250 U.S. startups that demonstrate excellence in workplace culture, sustainable business growth and long-term potential.

“We are grateful to every Uplinq employee whose dedication has fueled our growth and made this recognition possible,” said Alex Glenn, co-founder and CEO of Uplinq. “Our employees bring tremendous skill and care to their work, and their contributions allow us to deliver better solutions for the small-business owners who depend on us. We remain focused on building on this momentum and can’t wait to see what we accomplish together next.”

Uplinq combines an automated technology platform with personalized support from bookkeeping, accounting and tax professionals. The company was founded in 2020 to help small-business owners spend less time managing financial administration and gain more timely insight into their operations.

Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group considered more than 26,000 startups during the initial phase of the America’s Greatest Startup Workplaces 2026 study.

The study analyzed more than 10 key performance indicators (KPIs) across employee satisfaction, operational growth, financial performance, and customer engagement. These metrics were used to evaluate each startup’s workplace environment, scalability, revenue potential, market traction, investor confidence, and overall growth outlook.

A proprietary scoring model was used to determine each company's overall score. The highest-scoring organizations were recognized as Newsweek's America's Greatest Startup Workplaces 2026.

The full rankings can be viewed at: https://rankings.newsweek.com/americas-greatest-startup-workplaces-2026

About Uplinq

Uplinq is an integrated software and services company providing bookkeeping and tax solutions for small businesses. Its technology platform uses advanced automation to streamline financial processes and is complemented by personalized services from bookkeeping, accounting and tax professionals. Together, Uplinq’s technology and industry expertise provide businesses with a comprehensive solution for managing bookkeeping, tax compliance and financial operations. For more information, visit uplinq.com.

About Newsweek

Newsweek is the global digital news organization built around the iconic 94-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people monthly with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in 50 countries.

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