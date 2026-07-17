REGN DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Reminds Regeneron Investors of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Deadline on September 14, 2026

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Regeneron To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired securities in Regeneron between August 1, 2025 and May 15, 2026 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

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NEW YORK, July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP , a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("“Regeneron” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: REGN) and reminds investors of the September 14, 2026 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995. See www.faruqilaw.com .

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose the true state of Regeneron's Phase III Fianlimab-Libtayo Study; notably, that its preliminary statistical assumptions were fundamentally flawed, that the active treatment arm was failing to achieve meaningful clinical differentiation over standard therapies, and that the trial would ultimately fail to reach statistical significance on its primary endpoint even without overperformance of the control arm.

On April 29, 2026, Defendants disclosed that the Phase III Fianlimab-Libtayo Study had been altered, expanding the number of patients in the study eligible for "analysis of progression-free survival." On this news, Regeneron's stock price fell $45.41, or approximately 6.2%, to close at $686.36 per share on April 29, 2026.

On May 15, 2026, Regeneron issued a press release announcing that the "Phase 3 Trial of Fianlimab . . . did not reach statistical significance for the primary endpoint of improvement in progression-free survival (PFS)." On this news, Regeneron's stock price fell $68.57, or approximately 9.8%, to close at $629.68 per share on May 18, 2026.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Regeneron’s conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the Regeneron class action, go to www.faruqilaw.com/REGN or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) for Investors Regarding the Regeneron Securities Class Action Lawsuit:

What is the Regeneron securities fraud lawsuit about?

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP has filed a securities class action lawsuit against Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) on behalf of investors who purchased Regeneron securities during the Class Period. The lawsuit alleges that Regeneron and certain of its officers made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Phase III Fianlimab-Libtayo clinical study. Specifically, the complaint alleges that defendants concealed that the study's preliminary statistical assumptions were fundamentally flawed, that the active treatment arm was allegedly failing to achieve meaningful clinical differentiation over standard therapies, and that the trial would ultimately fail to reach statistical significance on its primary endpoint. The alleged fraud is said to have come to light through two disclosures: first, on April 29, 2026, when defendants announced an expansion of patients eligible for analysis of progression-free survival — causing Regeneron's stock to fall approximately 6.2% — and then on May 15, 2026, when Regeneron announced that the Phase III trial did not reach statistical significance for its primary endpoint, causing the stock to fall an additional approximately 9.8%.

Who may be eligible to participate in the lawsuit?

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) securities on the NASDAQ between August 1, 2025 and May 15, 2026, inclusive (the "Class Period"), may be eligible to participate in this lawsuit. Eligibility to participate is not limited to those who seek appointment as lead plaintiff; any investor who purchased Regeneron securities during the Class Period and suffered a loss may potentially share in any recovery obtained on behalf of the class. Investors are encouraged to review their trading records to determine whether their purchases fall within the Class Period. Participation in the litigation does not require investors to take any active litigation role beyond filing a timely claim if a recovery is ultimately achieved.

What is a lead plaintiff, and how can I seek appointment?

A lead plaintiff is a court-appointed representative who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation, including working with counsel to make key strategic decisions regarding the case. Any investor who purchased Regeneron securities during the Class Period and suffered losses may move the court for appointment as lead plaintiff, but must do so no later than September 14, 2026, which is the court-established deadline for such motions. Courts generally appoint the movant with the largest financial interest in the relief sought who also satisfies the adequacy requirements of the applicable securities laws. Importantly, investors are not required to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in order to participate in or potentially share in any recovery that may result from this litigation. Those who do not seek lead plaintiff status may still submit a claim and may be eligible to receive a portion of any settlement or judgment obtained on behalf of the class.

What should investors do if they purchased Regeneron stock during the Class Period?

Investors who purchased Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) securities between August 1, 2025 and May 15, 2026 are encouraged to promptly review their brokerage and trading records to confirm the timing and size of their purchases and any resulting losses. Investors should take steps to preserve all relevant documentation, including trade confirmations, account statements, and any communications relating to their Regeneron holdings, as such records may be material to any future claim. Given that the lead plaintiff motion deadline is September 14, 2026, investors who wish to be considered for that role should act in advance of that date. Investors may wish to consult with Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP to better understand their legal rights and options before the deadline passes. Retaining counsel or seeking lead plaintiff status is not required to participate in any potential class recovery, but timely action is advisable to preserve all available options.

Why should investors contact Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP?

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP has represented investors in securities litigation for decades and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders. Investors who purchased Regeneron securities during the Class Period may contact the firm to discuss their legal rights, potential claims, and the lead plaintiff process at no cost or obligation.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP ( www.faruqilaw.com ). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

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