Patent Power, Graphene Leadership, and an $815 Million Infrastructure Win

DENVER, July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ( 247marketnews.com ) -- Innovation in advanced materials and infrastructure took center stage as investors are closely watching companies that combine intellectual property, commercial validation, and expanding project backlogs as governments and private industry continue increasing spending on resilient infrastructure, advanced manufacturing, and environmentally responsible materials.

Xeriant Secures U.S. Patent as Fire-Resistant Composite Platform Advances Toward Commercialization

Xeriant (OTCQB: XERI) announced on Wednesday that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office awarded the company a U.S. patent covering its proprietary multilayer fire-resistant composite technology and manufacturing process. The patented technology forms the foundation of NEXBOARD™, the company's eco-friendly construction panel marketed under its DUREVER™ advanced materials platform.

The patent follows several significant technical milestones for NEXBOARD, including achieving an ASTM E84 Class A fire rating and successfully passing the NFPA 286 full-room corner burn test, one of the building products industry's most demanding fire safety evaluations. According to the company, the combination of patent protection and third-party fire certifications strengthens its intellectual property portfolio while supporting future commercialization efforts in the construction sector.

Beyond fire performance, Xeriant says recent independent testing demonstrated competitive mechanical performance, including impact resistance, tensile strength, moisture resistance, durability, thermal insulation, and low VOC emissions. The multilayer composite utilizes recycled plastics and cellulose fiber waste while incorporating proprietary non-toxic fire-retardant technology, positioning it as a potential alternative to conventional products such as drywall, plywood, OSB, MDF, and MgO board.

Looking ahead, the company plans to pursue international patent protection through the Patent Cooperation Treaty while filing continuation patents intended to expand claim coverage. Xeriant also believes the underlying composite technology may have future applications beyond construction, including aerospace, transportation, marine, defense, and energy markets where lightweight, fire-resistant materials continue to gain importance.

Argo Graphene Solutions Names STREAM™ Inventor as CEO To Accelerate Commercialization

Argo Graphene Solutions (OTCQB: ARLSF) appointed internationally recognized graphene scientist Dr. Vikas Berry as Chief Executive Officer, marking a leadership transition centered on commercializing the company's proprietary STREAM™ graphene production platform.

Dr. Berry, founder of Grapherry and inventor of STREAM™, succeeds interim CEO Sean McAlpine, who will remain on Argo's Board of Directors. Management said the appointment aligns leadership with the company's strategic objective of moving from technology acquisition toward full-scale commercialization under its previously announced exclusive worldwide licensing agreement, which includes a pathway toward full ownership of the technology and related intellectual property.

The leadership announcement follows recent graphene-enhanced cement testing that the company says validated the STREAM™ platform's ability to improve commercially relevant material performance. Argo believes graphene-enabled products could serve multiple high-growth industries, including energy storage, semiconductors, artificial intelligence infrastructure, advanced electronics, construction, agriculture, coatings, composites, and industrial manufacturing.

Management continues expanding research initiatives, strategic partnerships, and commercial validation programs as it seeks to establish Argo as a vertically integrated North American graphene producer. With global demand for lightweight, conductive, durable, and sustainable materials continuing to expand, the company believes graphene could become an enabling technology across numerous industrial sectors.

Aecon Group and Southland Holdings Expand Civil Backlog Through Winnipeg Joint Venture

Aecon Group (TSX: ARE) announced that its Red River Biosolids Partners consortium has completed the collaborative development phase and received an approximately C$815 million progressive design-build contract from the City of Winnipeg for the North End Water Pollution Control Centre Biosolids Facilities upgrade.

The consortium consists of Aecon, MWH Constructors, and Oscar Renda Contracting, with each partner holding a one-third interest. Aecon said its proportional share of the project value will be added to its Construction segment backlog during the third quarter of 2026. Construction is expected to begin immediately, with upgraded operations anticipated during the fourth quarter of 2030 and final completion expected in the second quarter of 2031.

The North End Water Pollution Control Centre is Winnipeg's largest wastewater treatment facility, processing roughly 70% of the city's wastewater and all biosolids. The modernization project is designed to improve treatment capacity, support compliance with environmental regulations, and accommodate future population growth while enhancing protection of regional waterways.

The award further strengthens Aecon's position within North America's growing water infrastructure market, adding to its portfolio of more than 300 water-related projects spanning Canada and the United States. The company continues to benefit from increasing public investment in essential environmental and municipal infrastructure.

Southland Holdings (NYSE AMERICAN: SLND) also announced that its subsidiary, Oscar Renda Contracting of Canada, will participate in the Winnipeg wastewater project through the Red River Biosolids Partners joint venture.

Southland said its approximately C$272 million share of the contract will be added to its Civil segment backlog during the third quarter of 2026. The project represents another significant addition to the company's growing infrastructure portfolio, which spans bridges, tunnels, transportation, communications, marine construction, water pipelines, wastewater treatment, and data center infrastructure.

The award highlights continued momentum in North American water infrastructure investment as municipalities modernize aging treatment facilities to address population growth, environmental standards, and long-term resiliency. For Southland, the project reinforces its presence in the water and wastewater construction market while expanding future revenue visibility through a multi-year contract extending into 2031

Sources

Xeriant Corporate News Release – U.S. Patent Award for Fire-Resistant Composite Technology: https://www.globenewswire.com/

Argo Graphene Solutions Corporate News Release – CEO Appointment: https://www.newsfilecorp.com/

Aecon Group News Release – Winnipeg Biosolids Facilities Project: https://www.aecon.com/

Southland Holdings / Business Wire – Winnipeg Project Award: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260716908807/en/





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