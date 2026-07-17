Compass Therapeutics Announces Tovecimig Data Accepted for an Oral Presentation at the ESMO Congress 2026

BOSTON, July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CMPX), a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases, today announced that its abstract titled “A randomized trial of paclitaxel ± tovecimig in previously treated patients with advanced biliary tract cancer” has been accepted for an oral Proffered Paper presentation at the upcoming European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress. The congress will take place October 23-27, 2026 in Madrid, Spain.

The presentation will highlight the results of the randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 COMPANION-002 clinical trial assessing tovecimig (a DLL4 x VEGF-A bispecific antibody) in combination with paclitaxel in patients with advanced biliary tract cancer (BTC) and will be presented by Dr. Nilofer Azad, MD, FASCO, Professor of Oncology, Associate Director of Clinical Research, Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins University.

Presentation: Saturday, October 24, 2026

Session time: 10:15am – 11:45am CET

Additional details regarding the presentation will be made available in accordance with ESMO Congress policies.

About Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA. Compass is a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple diseases. The company’s scientific focus is on the relationship between angiogenesis, the immune system, and tumor growth. Compass has a robust pipeline of novel product candidates designed to target multiple key biological pathways to drive an effective anti-tumor response, including angiogenesis modulation, immune activation within the tumor microenvironment, and reduction of tumor-driven immunosuppression. The company is advancing discovery candidates through clinical development to commercial-stage assets. For more information, visit www.compasstherapeutics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, references to Compass’s financial position to continue advancing its product candidates, expectations about cash runway, business and development plans, and statements regarding Compass’s product candidates, including their development and clinical trial milestones such as the expected trial design, timing of enrollment, patient dosing and data readouts, regulatory plans with respect to Compass’s product candidates and the therapeutic potential thereof. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, Compass’s ability to raise the additional funding it will need to continue to pursue its business and product development plans, the inherent uncertainties associated with developing product candidates and operating as a development stage company, Compass’s ability to identify additional product candidates for development, Compass’s ability to develop, complete clinical trials for, obtain approvals for and commercialize any of its product candidates, competition in the industry in which Compass operates and market conditions. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and Compass assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factor disclosure set forth in the reports and other documents Compass files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) available at www.sec.gov, including without limitation Compass’s latest Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and subsequent filings with the SEC.

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