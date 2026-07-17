GRAL Investor Alert: HBSS Probes GRAIL, Inc. (GRAL) Following Securities Class Action Over Failed NHS-Galleri Trial

SAN FRANCISCO, July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National shareholder rights firm Hagens Berman is investigating claims in a pending class action alleging violations of U.S. securities laws by GRAIL, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRAL). The suit contends the company misled investors regarding the clinical design and efficacy of its landmark NHS-Galleri cancer screening trial.

Hagens Berman encourages GRAIL investors who suffered substantial losses to submit your losses now. The firm also encourages persons with knowledge about GRAIL’s NHS-Galleri Trial to contact the firm’s attorneys.

Class Period: May 13, 2025 – Feb. 19, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Aug. 4, 2026

Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/gral

Contact the Firm Now: GRAL@hbsslaw.com

844-916-0895

Allegations of Misleading Trial Disclosures:

The litigation centers on GRAIL’s alleged repeated assertions that the NHS-Galleri trial was optimally designed to demonstrate a statistically significant reduction in late-stage (Stage III and IV) cancer diagnoses within a three-year follow-up period. The complaint alleges that the company:

Concealed Insufficient Trial Design: Failed to disclose internal data trends suggesting that the three-year timeframe was inadequate to reach the trial’s primary endpoint.

Failed to disclose internal data trends suggesting that the three-year timeframe was inadequate to reach the trial’s primary endpoint. Withheld Critical Data: Selectively promoted favorable top-line results while declining to provide granular, relevant data that would have indicated a lower probability of success.

Selectively promoted favorable top-line results while declining to provide granular, relevant data that would have indicated a lower probability of success. Misrepresented Trial Progress: Assured investors of the study’s "robust" design and path to global expansion, despite emerging information that undermined those claims.



Investors Learn the Truth

On February 19, 2026. GRAIL revealed that the NHS-Galleri trial failed to meet its primary endpoint of a statistically significant reduction in late-stage cancers. The company admitted that it "probably should have allowed for a longer follow-up period." This revelation caused GRAIL’s share price to collapse by approximately 50.55% in a single day, erasing over $2.2 billion in market capitalization.”

Hagens Berman’s Investigation

“We’re focused on when GRAIL and its management knew that the need for a longer follow-up period diverged from the touted three-year duration,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the firm’s investigation of the pending claims in the filed lawsuit.

Investor Rights and Lead Plaintiff Deadline

Investors who purchased or acquired GRAIL common stock during the Class Period and suffered financial losses may be eligible to serve as lead plaintiff in the ongoing litigation. The court-imposed deadline to move for appointment as lead plaintiff is August 4, 2026.

Submit your losses now

If you’d like more information and answers to other frequently asked questions about the GRAIL case and the firm’s investigation, read more.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding GRAIL should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email GRAL@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs’ rights complex litigation firm focusing on corporate accountability. The firm is home to a robust practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and other wrongdoings. Hagens Berman’s team has secured more than $2.9 billion in this area of law. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.

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