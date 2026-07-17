NanoNest Announces AI-Powered Smart Home Technology for Its Modular Housing Platform





LOS ANGELES, July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NanoNest homes will ship with embedded AI that learns resident habits, manages energy, and strengthens security. The company is currently raising capital through its Regulation CF offering to accelerate development and scale.

NanoNest Homes, the modular housing company behind the first US certified modular building product in the United States, announced it is developing AI-powered smart home technology for the next generation of its housing platform. The company is targeting a first release by the end of 2026.

The announcement marks a significant evolution for NanoNest, which has deployed more than 375 homes and secured over $30 million in signed contracts since its founding. With this initiative, NanoNest homes can be equipped with an embedded AI system designed to learn resident routines and continuously optimize comfort, energy usage, and security.

A Home That Anticipates, Not Just Shelters

The NanoNest AI Smart Home platform will center on four core capabilities:

AI Brain: An embedded intelligence layer that learns resident routines and optimizes comfort, energy, and security in real time.

Smart Security: AI-powered cameras, motion detection, and smart locks providing 24/7 protection.

Energy Intelligence: AI management of power usage, solar integration, and battery storage to lower utility bills.

Connected Everything: Unified control of all home systems through a single app, accessible from anywhere.





The platform is built on edge AI processing for local intelligence, faster response, and enhanced privacy. It features end-to-end encryption and secure boot protection, remains fully functional without an internet connection, and receives over-the-air updates so homes improve over time.

The smart home system will be integrated into the same fast, resilient housing platform NanoNest is known for. NanoNest homes are U.S. Certified and Approved Nationwide, deployable in 6 to 8 weeks, engineered to withstand winds over 160 mph and seismic events of magnitude 7.0 or greater, and arrive fully finished with no subcontractors required.

"We built NanoNest to prove that housing can be delivered faster, more affordably, and more resiliently than the industry believed possible," said Forrest Dell, Founder and CEO of NanoNest Homes. "This is the next chapter. A NanoNest should not just shelter you. It should anticipate you. We are building homes with a brain, and we are giving our investors the first look."

Impact Across a $90 Billion Market Opportunity

NanoNest operates at the intersection of multiple underserved housing markets, including disaster and emergency shelter, workforce housing, community shelters, and modular and accessory dwelling units, which together represent a combined addressable market of more than $90 billion. The company began in disaster relief following the 2023 Maui wildfires and has housed more than 1,000 residents.

By embedding adaptive AI into homes starting at $149,000 turnkey, NanoNest aims to bring smart home capabilities typically reserved for luxury construction into affordable, rapidly deployable housing. Energy intelligence features are designed to lower ongoing utility costs for residents, while AI-driven security and climate control raise the standard of living across every market the company serves.

The company generated $23 million in revenue in its first two years of operations (2024-2025) and projects $52 million in annual revenue by 2028.

Capital Raise Underway to Power the Next Phase

NanoNest is currently raising capital through a Regulation CF offering to fund this next phase of growth, including the development and rollout of its AI smart home platform, expanded manufacturing and project capacity, team growth, and a U.S.-based finishing facility.

Shares are priced at $1.00 with a minimum investment of $1,000. The offering is open to all investors, and full details, including the offering circular and SEC filings, are available at invest.nanonest.com .

About NanoNest Homes

NanoNest Homes is a modular housing company delivering fully finished, rapidly deployable homes across disaster relief, workforce housing, and residential markets. NanoNest homes are the first US certified modular building product in the United States, and are engineered for extreme weather resilience, and can be deployed in 6 to 8 weeks. Founded in 2023, NanoNest has deployed more than 375 homes and secured over $30 million in signed contracts. Learn more at invest.nanonest.com.

Disclaimers

In making an investment decision, investors must rely on their own examination of the issuer and the terms of the offering, including the merits and risks involved. Automated Retail Technologies has filed a Form C with the Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with its offering, a copy of which may be obtained here.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the development and anticipated release of NanoNest's AI smart home technology, projected revenue, and market opportunity. The AI smart home features described are in the design phase and planned for a first release around the end of 2026; timing and features may change. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. NanoNest undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements.

Contact

CEO

Forrest Dell

NanoNest Homes

forrest@nanonests.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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