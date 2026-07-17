Métis National Council and Northwest Territory Métis Nation Convene Leadership Summit to Advance Shared Priorities

Saskatoon, July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Métis National Council (MNC) and the Northwest Territory Métis Nation (NWTMN) gathered in Saskatoon on July 15–16 for the inaugural NWTMN–MNC Leadership Summit. Leaders from the MNC, the NWTMN, the Otipemisiwak Métis Government, and the Métis Nation of Ontario came together to strengthen relationships, identify shared priorities, and advance collaboration on issues affecting Métis citizens across the Homeland.

The Summit marks an important milestone in implementing and operationalizing the Memorandum of Understanding signed earlier this year between the MNC and the NWTMN. It provided an opportunity for participating governments to deepen relationships, exchange perspectives on shared priorities, and establish a foundation for ongoing collaboration while respecting the distinct governance structures, mandates, and priorities of each government.

“This Summit reflects a shared commitment to strengthening relationships between Métis governments and working together where our priorities align. By creating space for honest dialogue and practical collaboration, we are building a stronger foundation to advance the issues that matter to most Métis citizens across the Homeland.” – President Victoria Pruden

“This Leadership Summit provided an opportunity for the leadership of the NWTMN to listen to and share our perspectives with the participating Métis governments. We look forward to further collaborating with the Métis governments to find common approaches to address outstanding issues with the Government of Canada concerning our rights, claims and human rights. We will continue advocating that Canada honor its requirement to implement the Daniels case and the actions required to implement UNDRIP. We are stronger together in unity and hopefully we can have all Métis together across the Homeland working together to address the inequality our people have been living with for hundreds of years.” - President Garry Bailey

Over the course of two days, leaders engaged in discussions on governance, intergovernmental relations, federal engagement, and shared policy priorities, including implementation of the Daniels decision, health, housing, education, environment and major projects, justice, and Métis claims processes.

The Summit also provided direction to senior officials to continue collaborative work in several priority areas and to develop recommendations for consideration at a future leadership meeting in early 2027.

“One of the Métis National Council’s most important responsibilities is creating opportunities for Métis governments to come together, strengthen relationships and coordinate on issues of shared National importance,” said President Pruden. “This Summit was an important example of that role in action and we look forward to continuing this work with the Northwest Territory Métis Nation and our Governing Members.”

The Leadership Summit builds on the commitments established through the MOU by creating a structured forum for ongoing dialogue, information sharing, and coordinated engagement where interests align. Together, participating governments reaffirmed their commitment to working collaboratively to advance opportunities for Métis citizens while respecting the autonomy and jurisdiction of each government.

Over the past two days, the openness, collaborative spirit, and willingness to exchange knowledge, best practices, challenges, and experiences has strengthened the commitment of Métis governments and the MNC to work together in advancing shared priorities and addressing issues of common interest. Several priorities emerged throughout the discussions, including the opportunity for coordinated advocacy to advance a Métis claims process; implementing of the Daniels decision; securing long-term, sustainable funding for Métis-led justice and policing initiatives; enhancing youth participation across policy development and decision-making; strengthening collaboration on environment, climate change, and emergency management; and ensuring meaningful Métis participation in Canada’s economic development agenda. There was also interest in creating more opportunities for Métis governments to exchange knowledge and share lessons learned on self-government and treaty implementation. The MNC is well positioned as the National Indigenous Organization for Métis to support this work by carrying out its mandate to advocate, convene, and carry out policy research and coordination to advance Métis Nation priorities at the national and international level.

The MNC remains committed to supporting strong relationships among Métis governments and fostering collaborative approaches that advance shared priorities and improve outcomes for Métis citizens. The discussions held in Saskatoon will guide continued engagement between participating governments and inform the next NWTMN–MNC Leadership Summit planned for early 2027.

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Since 1983, the Métis National Council has been the national and international voice of the Métis Nation within Canada. Through national research and policy development, the MNC advocates to advance the rights and interests of Métis Governments, including the implementation of the Métis Nation’s inherent right to self-determination and self-government. The MNC is committed to accountability and transparency within its operations, and to its relationships with its Governing Members and other partners.