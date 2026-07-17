David Ebrahimzadeh and Corniche Capital Expand Nationwide Build-to-Suit Program for Industrial, Manufacturing, and Mission-Critical Tenants — Highlighting Speed-to-Occupancy, Entitled Shovel-Ready Land, and Multi-Gigawatt Powered Land for Data Centers and Advanced Manufacturing

NEW YORK, July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- David Ebrahimzadeh, Founder and President of Corniche Capital, today announced a major expansion of the firm's nationwide build-to-suit development program serving industrial, advanced manufacturing, and mission-critical tenants. The expanded platform combines entitled, shovel-ready land with in-place power infrastructure — enabling tenants to move from site selection to occupancy on dramatically compressed timelines at a moment when power availability and speed-to-market have become the defining constraints in American industrial development.

“The companies rebuilding American industry — data center operators, advanced manufacturers, defense technology firms — don't have five years to wait on entitlements and interconnection queues,” said David Ebrahimzadeh. “We've spent years assembling land that is entitled, energized or on a clear path to power, and ready to build. Speed-to-occupancy is the product.”

Nationwide Build-to-Suit for Industrial, Manufacturing, and Mission-Critical Users

The Corniche Capital build-to-suit program delivers purpose-built facilities for logistics, advanced manufacturing, aerospace and defense, cold storage, and mission-critical infrastructure tenants. Drawing on a national industrial portfolio exceeding ten million square feet, David Ebrahimzadeh and the Corniche team manage the full development cycle — land, entitlements, power procurement, design, construction, and long-term ownership — allowing credit tenants to focus capital on operations rather than real estate.

Multi-Gigawatt National Powered Land Portfolio — ERCOT, PJM, and Western Markets

Corniche Capital also announced the availability of a multi-gigawatt national powered land portfolio suitable for hyperscale and enterprise data centers, AI compute infrastructure, and energy-intensive advanced manufacturing. The portfolio spans the ERCOT (Texas), PJM (Mid-Atlantic and Midwest), and Western U.S. markets, and includes sites featuring utility-scale grid interconnection, behind-the-meter natural gas generation, and battery energy storage capability. With interconnection queues stretching years in most markets, David Ebrahimzadeh believes powered land has become one of the scarcest and most valuable assets in American real estate.

“Build, Lease, and Back”: Aligning Landlord and Tenant Incentives

In a distinctive departure from the traditional developer model, Corniche Capital is formally launching its “build, lease, and back” strategy — committing equity capital directly into select ventures for which it develops and leases facilities. By investing alongside its tenants, particularly in defense technology, dual-use manufacturing, and frontier infrastructure, Corniche aligns landlord and tenant incentives, shares in the upside of the businesses it houses, and provides growth companies with both a facility partner and a capital partner in a single relationship.

“When your landlord is also your investor, everyone is rowing in the same direction,” added Ebrahimzadeh. “We're not just collecting rent — we're underwriting the success of the companies we build for.”

Companies seeking build-to-suit facilities, powered land, or aligned capital partnerships are invited to contact Corniche Capital directly.

About David Ebrahimzadeh

David Ebrahimzadeh is the Founder and President of Corniche Capital, a New York City-based private equity and real estate investment firm. A holder of multiple U.S. automotive safety patents, an author, and venture investor, David Ebrahimzadeh is recognized for his expertise in industrial real estate, powered land and data center infrastructure, defense technology investment, and technology-driven capital allocation.

About Corniche Capital

Corniche Capital is a strategic investment firm focused on industrial real estate, powered land, data center infrastructure, build-to-suit development, and technology-enabled investment opportunities across the United States.

The David Ebrahimzadeh Grant for Real Estate

Committed to developing the next generation of industry leaders, David Ebrahimzadeh also sponsors the David Ebrahimzadeh Grant for Real Estate, a national essay-based grant program awarding $1,000 to an undergraduate student pursuing a career in real estate, development, investment, or related fields. Application details are available at davidebrahimzadehgrant.com.

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David Ebrahimzadeh

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