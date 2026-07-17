PLNT EQUITY ACTION REMINDER: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Reminds Planet Fitness Investors of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Deadline on September 14, 2026

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Planet Fitness To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired securities in Planet Fitness between November 6, 2025, and May 6, 2026 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

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NEW YORK, July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP , a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Planet Fitness, Inc. (“Planet Fitness” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PLNT) and reminds investors of the September 14, 2026 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995. See www.faruqilaw.com .

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose facts concerning the true state of Planet Fitness' customer acquisition and marketing metrics. Notably, the Company's updated marketing messaging was failing to resonate with, and was actively intimidating, its core target demographic of fitness beginners and casual gym-goers. As a result, Planet Fitness was experiencing a significant headwind in net member joins during its peak first-quarter sign-up period that rendered its previously issued fiscal 2026 guidance and long term financial targets unachievable.

On May 7, 2026, Planet Fitness announced its first quarter results for fiscal 2026, revealing that its critical peak sign-up period was off to a slower-than-expected start internally, slashing same-store growth guidance from 4-5% to only 1%, completely withdrawing its long-term three-year growth algorithm, and announcing a pause of the planned national rollout of the Black Card price increase. On this news, Planet Fitness's stock price fell $19.95, or 31.19%, to close at $44.01 per share on May 7, 2026.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Planet Fitness’s conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the Planet Fitness class action, go to www.faruqilaw.com/PLNT or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) for Investors Regarding the Planet Fitness Securities Class Action Lawsuit:

What is the Planet Fitness securities fraud lawsuit about?

This securities class action lawsuit alleges that Planet Fitness, Inc. made materially false and misleading statements and/or concealed material adverse facts during the class period concerning the company's customer acquisition and marketing metrics. Specifically, the complaint alleges that Planet Fitness's updated marketing messaging was failing to resonate with — and was allegedly actively intimidating — its core target demographic of fitness beginners and casual gym-goers. As a result, the company allegedly experienced a significant headwind in net member joins during its critical peak first-quarter sign-up period, rendering its previously issued fiscal 2026 guidance and long-term financial targets unachievable. On May 7, 2026, Planet Fitness announced its first quarter fiscal 2026 results, at which time it slashed same-store growth guidance from 4–5% to only 1%, completely withdrew its long-term three-year growth algorithm, and announced a pause of the planned national rollout of its Black Card price increase. On that news, Planet Fitness's stock price fell $19.95 per share, or approximately 31.19%, to close at $44.01 per share on May 7, 2026.

Who may be eligible to participate in the lawsuit?

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Planet Fitness, Inc. common stock traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol PLNT between November 6, 2025 and May 6, 2026, inclusive, may be eligible to participate in this lawsuit. Eligibility to participate in any potential recovery is not limited to investors who seek appointment as lead plaintiff; any class member who suffered losses during the class period may be entitled to share in any recovery that may be obtained. Investors are encouraged to review their trading records to determine whether their purchases fall within the applicable class period. Additional information about eligibility may be obtained by contacting Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP.

What is a lead plaintiff, and how can I seek appointment?

A lead plaintiff is a court-appointed representative who serves on behalf of all class members and plays an active role in directing the litigation, including working with counsel on case strategy and settlement negotiations. The lead plaintiff is typically the class member who suffered the largest financial loss and who satisfies certain adequacy and typicality requirements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors who wish to seek appointment as lead plaintiff must file a motion with the court no later than September 14, 2026. Importantly, investors do not need to serve as lead plaintiff in order to participate in the lawsuit or share in any recovery that may be obtained — class membership alone may entitle eligible investors to a portion of any proceeds.

What should investors do if they purchased Planet Fitness stock during the Class Period?

Investors who purchased Planet Fitness, Inc. common stock on the NASDAQ (PLNT) during the class period from November 6, 2025 through May 6, 2026 are encouraged to review their brokerage and trading records to confirm the timing and details of their purchases. Investors should take steps to preserve all relevant documentation, including trade confirmations, account statements, and any communications related to their Planet Fitness holdings, as such records may be important to establishing their claims. Given that the lead plaintiff motion deadline is September 14, 2026, investors who wish to be considered for appointment as lead plaintiff should act promptly. Investors may wish to consult with Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP prior to that deadline to evaluate their legal options and understand their rights, even if they do not intend to seek the lead plaintiff role.

Why should investors contact Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP?

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP has represented investors in securities litigation for decades and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders. Investors who purchased Planet Fitness securities during the Class Period may contact the firm to discuss their legal rights, potential claims, and the lead plaintiff process at no cost or obligation.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP ( www.faruqilaw.com ). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

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